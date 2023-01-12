The announcements keep getting better about solar energy manufacturer Qcells’ expansion in Northwest Georgia, including Bartow County.
The company plans an overall $2.5 billion investment, which will see 2,500 jobs when operational. Of those, 2,000 jobs will be coming to Cartersville/Bartow County. The other 510 jobs will be part of Qcell’s third facility near Dalton, joining one opened in 2019 and a second due soon.
“Our community is happy to welcome Qcells, and we appreciate their investment and bringing quality jobs to Cartersville,” said Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini. “The evolution of the solar energy industry continues to grow along with the worldwide desire for greener energy sources. It is an honor to have a leader in this field like Qcells to be manufacturing solar panels in Cartersville.”
The Qcells releases come a month after plans for an electric vehicle battery plant with 3,500 jobs was announced at Bartow Centre off U.S. 411 on the Rome side of Cartersville. It is scheduled to be in service in 2025. The $4 billion to $5 billion EV battery plant is a partnership between SK On and Hyundai Motor Group.
Together, the solar/EV battery projects will boost Bartow County’s labor force by more than 10% with 5,500 additional jobs.
Two announcements of the Qcells investment were sent: One from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office and a second from U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who is credited with some of the federal legislation assisting solar energy growth. Edited summaries of each follow.
According to Gov. Kemp’s office, Qcells will construct a manufacturing facility at Highland 75 Corporate/Industrial Park off the interstate and Cassville White Road. It will manufacture 3.3 gigawatts of solar ingots, wafers, cells and finished panels. Qcells expects to break ground before March 31.
“With a focus on innovation and technology, Georgia continues to set itself apart as the No. 1 state for business,” Kemp said. “Combined with our robust logistics infrastructure, top-ranked workforce training program, and collaborative approach, Georgia provides a business-friendly environment that means jobs” throughout the state.
In 2019, Qcells opened the largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the Western Hemisphere in Dalton. The 1.7-gigawatt solar panel manufacturing facility has continued to expand since then and now supports more than 700 jobs in Whitfield County.
Between the Dalton and Cartersville projects, Qcells expects to increase the number of employees in Georgia to more than 4,000 by the end of 2024. These investments are expected to bring Qcells’ total solar panel production capacity in Georgia to 8.4 gigawatts by 2024. The company’s total investment in Georgia, including existing plants, will top $2.8 billion.
“With this investment, we’re proud to strengthen our U.S. manufacturing capabilities and create good-paying jobs,” Qcells CEO Justin Lee said. “We are seeking to further expand our low-carbon solar investments as we lead the industry toward fully American-made clean energy solutions. Today’s news is further evidence of our growing partnership with Georgia, the workforce there, and an even brighter future together.”
“I’m proud to have helped lead the fight to make Georgia the top state for good-paying, clean energy jobs,” Sen. Warnock said. “This announcement comes after months of close collaboration with Qcells, Senate Leadership and the (Biden) administration to make the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act a reality. I look forward to a continued partnership with Qcells to create Georgia jobs and grow our manufacturing economy.”
Warnock secured incentives for the federal government to power federal properties using American-made solar panels, which supports American jobs and manufacturers like Qcells.
“My goal remains to make Georgia the world leader in advanced energy production,” U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) said. “That’s why, working closely with Qcells, I wrote and passed major legislation to bring more solar manufacturing jobs to our state. Now we are announcing the largest clean energy manufacturing project in American history, with thousands of solar jobs and billions of dollars on the way to Georgia.”