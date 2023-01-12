qcellsdalton

The announcements keep getting better about solar energy manufacturer Qcells’ expansion in Northwest Georgia, including Bartow County.

The company plans an overall $2.5 billion investment, which will see 2,500 jobs when operational. Of those, 2,000 jobs will be coming to Cartersville/Bartow County. The other 510 jobs will be part of Qcell’s third facility near Dalton, joining one opened in 2019 and a second due soon.

