ATLANTA — A Utah-based manufacturer of mattresses and pillows that announced a year ago it would build its first East Coast plant in Georgia is expanding that facility.
Purple Innovation, best known for creating the Purple Mattress, will create an additional 500 jobs in Henry County on top of the 360 announced last year, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday. The jobs range across production, fulfillment, customer care, and other areas of the business.
Purple Innovation was formed in 2015 by two brothers with extensive experience in materials science, Tony and Terry Pearce. It uses a patented gel technology – the Purple Grid – to provide support without sacrificing comfort.
The planned expansion in McDonough will serve as a customer care center. It is scheduled to open next spring.
“We know that Georgia is the right place … as we build on the incredible foundation we’ve established with Governor Kemp and Henry County,” said Purple CEO Joe Megibow.
The new positions the expansion will create include customer care representatives, training and content specialists and quality assurance analysts. Potential applicants can visit the company’s website at purple.com/careers for additional information.
“We take a lot of pride when one of our established industries expands in Henry County,” said Pierre Clements, chairman of the Henry County Development Authority.
“Purple Innovation doubling their manufacturing footprint and adding a customer care center to their Henry County campus proves that our efforts in leveraging our strong supply chain position to grow our advanced manufacturing and professional services sectors are working.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development worked with the development authority, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the state Department of Labor’s Georgia Quick Start program and Georgia Power to land the project.