New Foundations Development Inc. and the Calhoun Housing Authority has received a grant to help homeowners and are looking for homeowners in Gordon County Census Tracts number 9703, 9705, 9706 and Bartow County 9608.02 to receive Free Home rehabilitation. Please check the Geocoding website and enter your address to see if you qualify for these free home repairs. Log into https://geomap.ffiec.gov/FFIECGeocMap/GeocodeMap1.aspx and see if you qualify. If you are unable to find your address you can call New Foundation Development for assistance to determine your eligibility at 706-629-9183, extension 14, and for more information.
