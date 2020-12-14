As an advisory panel recommends allowing mass use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to help battle a continuing outbreak, Northwest Georgia’s regional health director said the science holds up.
“It seems to be very safe,” said Dr. Gary Voccio, director of the 10-county Northwest Georgia Public Health District, which includes Polk and Floyd counties. “There are very few side effects — pain at the injection site, mild fatigue and potentially a fever.”
One important note, he said, “you can’t get COVID from this vaccine.”
That’s because of how it is made.
The vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna aren’t a weakened version of a live virus or a dead virus. It’s essentially a small amount of the virus’ messenger RNA that allows the body to recognize the virus as a foreign element.
Traditionally, making vaccines requires growing viruses or pieces of viruses — often in giant vats of cells or, like most flu shots, in chicken eggs — and then purifying them before administering the vaccine.
The method for creating the new coronavirus vaccine is radically different. It starts with a snippet of genetic code that carries instructions for making proteins. Pick the right virus protein to target, and the body turns into a mini vaccine factory.
If you look at an image of the virus you’ll see the red, spiky parts. Those allow the virus to engage with the body and replicate. Those S proteins, or spike proteins, are what this vaccine targets.
“(The vaccine allows) your immune system to recognize the spike protein is a bad thing,” Voccio said. “It senses the foreign substance and sets up an immune response.”
It appears to work very well, he said. The question is how long it lasts.
“We do not know if it will be lifelong,” he said. “We do not know if you’ll need to get it once a year.”
That little fact comes down to how the particular vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna work. But the research leading to this type of vaccine has been in place for years.
“They’ve had the research down. They just had to get it done in bulk form,” Voccio said.
Long before COVID-19 was on the radar, the groundwork was laid in large part by two different streams of research — one at the National Institutes of Health and the other at the University of Pennsylvania — and because scientists had learned a bit about other coronaviruses from prior SARS and MERS outbreaks.
They used that research from the other coronaviruses, including researching a vaccine for MERS, to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The model for the mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 was first developed by scientists in China, where the virus first struck, early in 2020. Scientists in America saw the research and got to work. Days later, they sent Moderna that recipe — and the vaccine race was on.
Shipments from the national supply are expected soon in Northwest Georgia’s hospitals and pharmacies for distribution.
As for Voccio, a veteran pulmonologist turned public health director, he admits that he was skeptical early on. But he said the science holds up and the vaccine could be very beneficial to fighting the rapid spread of COVID-19.
“I strongly encourage people to get this vaccine,” Voccio said.