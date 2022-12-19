From left: LFO Work-based learning coordinator Bo Campbell, Training Officer Tim Busby, Jail Administrator Cindy Graham, Sheriff Gary Sisk, Public Safety Teacher Travis Head, and CTAE Director/CCA Principal Mark Pierce.
Catoosa County high school seniors have an outstanding opportunity to prepare for a career in law enforcement when they graduate from high school through a partnership with Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk.
Sisk presented an innovative program to the Peace Officers Standards & Training Council to allow the high school seniors to earn certification as a detention officer. Sisk and his officers will provide this training for Catoosa County Public Schools. Students who earn this certification will be eligible for employment in any sheriff’s office detention center in the state of Georgia at 18 years old.
Sisk said, “Detention Officers are an entry level position in law enforcement. In Catoosa County, these positions starting pay is $36,000 to $38,000, with full benefits and the opportunity to participate in an excellent retirement program. I determined that we had a great opportunity to ‘Grow Our Own’ talent by partnering with Catoosa County Public Schools and the From HERE to CAREER Academy. High school graduates who begin a career with the Sheriff’s Office through this program will be eligible to attend the Police Academy when they are 21, and I will pay the expense for this training.”
School Superintendent Chance Nix said, “As a former law enforcement officer, I am so excited about this opportunity for our students. I appreciate Sheriff Sisk for being innovative and presenting this program to the state of Georgia. Catoosa County Public Schools will be the first district in the state to pilot the program. The school district and Sheriff Sisk have an outstanding partnership, and I appreciate their support to provide outstanding opportunities for our students.”
For additional information about this program, contact the From HERE to CAREER Academy principal, Mark Pierce, at mpierce@catoosa.k12.ga.us.