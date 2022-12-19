Detention officer program

From left: LFO Work-based learning coordinator Bo Campbell, Training Officer Tim Busby, Jail Administrator Cindy Graham, Sheriff Gary Sisk, Public Safety Teacher Travis Head, and CTAE Director/CCA Principal Mark Pierce.

 Contributed

Catoosa County high school seniors have an outstanding opportunity to prepare for a career in law enforcement when they graduate from high school through a partnership with Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk.

Sisk presented an innovative program to the Peace Officers Standards & Training Council to allow the high school seniors to earn certification as a detention officer. Sisk and his officers will provide this training for Catoosa County Public Schools. Students who earn this certification will be eligible for employment in any sheriff’s office detention center in the state of Georgia at 18 years old.

