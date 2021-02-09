As the U.S. economy thaws after COVID-19 forced many businesses to shutter last year, a LaFayette range and oven manufacturer ramped up hiring to keep pace with increased demand for its products.
“Our industry is booming,” said Lois Crandall, plant manager at Roper Corp., a subsidiary of GE Appliances, a Haier company. “We cannot hire enough people right now.”
Crandall spoke Oct. 20, 2020, as she and her staff escorted Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, along with state and local officials, on a tour of the facility. She explained that the plant has more than 2,000 employees and is the largest of GE’s nine U.S. plants.
Crandall touted the brand’s popularity in America, explaining that 50% of U.S. homes have a GE appliance.
Roper has responded to pandemic-related challenges, including disruptions in the supply chain, to keep production rolling. Last year the plant closed for COVID-19 for cleaning and modifications for social distancing, and the plant acquired temperature scanning equipment that is faster than hand-held scanners. Where social distancing was not practicable, the plant implemented other measures to provide additional protection, including Plexiglass dividers.
The tour included demonstrating features, such as WiFi and Alexa connectivity to turn appliances on and off and in-oven, live-streaming cameras to check on the food as it cooks without hovering at the appliance.
Fast induction cooking brings water to boil within 60 seconds. Induction cooking requires special cookware to create an electromagnetic field, making the cookware hot while the surface is cool to the touch.
Georgia is a great place to run a business and to raise a family, Duncan said.
The Partnership for Inclusive Innovation’s website, https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/bae99d8e3be14e0b977f2c8b93a5291b, states the initiative’s goal is to make Georgia the technology capital of the East Coast. A public-private partnership kicked off in 2020 under Duncan’s leadership, it includes industry clusters from agriculture and manufacturing to technology, from incubators and entrepreneurial degree programs to venture capital-backed startups, and includes more than 100 Georgians to make recommendations to support the innovation.