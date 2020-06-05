Early voting in Gordon County for the General Primary and Presidential Primary elections wrapped up on Friday ahead of Tuesday’s election.
The election had originally been rescheduled for May 19, but the date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, explained Shea Hicks, chairperson of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office.
“Considering the circumstances, we are very pleased with the early voting turnout,” said Hicks.
She also stressed that there will be no early voting on Monday.
Only four of the 13 local races on the ballot are contested. Additionally, all four of the races feature only Republican candidates, meaning the primary winner will win the seat by default.
Three Republicans — Christie Owens Fox, Samuel Terrill Jewell and Bryson Reeves — are running for the Gordon County Board of Education Post 6 seat. That position is currently held by Chris Johnson, but he did not seek reelection.
Meanwhile, Republican Rod Breham is challenging incumbent Bobby E. Hall for the Gordon County Board of Education Post 4 seat.
The election for the Gordon County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat is another three-way race, with Republicans Robert “Rob” Ballard and Ronald Bruce Potts Jr. both challenging Republican incumbent Norris Sexton.
Lastly, Republican Ken Padgett is challenging Republican incumbent James Carver for coroner.
The following incumbents will be on the ballot without opposition:
♦ Tax commissioner — Republican Scott Clements
♦ Sheriff — Republican Mitch Ralston
♦ Clerk of Superior Court — Republican Grant Walraven
♦ Judge of Probate Court — Nonpartisan John R. “Richie” Parker
♦ Judge of Magistrate Court — Republican James Pat Rasbury
♦ County Commission District 1 — Republican M.L. “Bud” Owens
♦ County Commission District 5 — Republican Kevin L. Cunningham
♦ Board of Education Post 2 — Republican Jason Hendrix
All county offices will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25.
Anyone with questions may call the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office at 706 629-7781.