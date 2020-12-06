The Heritage Generals, forfeiting a pair of weight classes and missing three starters, dropped two close decisions in Trenton on Thursday, losing to both Fort Payne (Ala.), 37-36, and host Dade County, 44-40.
Victor Johnson (126 pounds) went 2-0 with a pair of pins. Tate Thomas (106) and Cayman Hughey (132) were both 2-0 with one pin, while Evan Wingrove (138) won both his matches on points.
Going 1-1 with one pin was Skylar Grant (145), Zach Brown (220) and Braeden Oliver (HWT), while Mike Stokes (152) and Micah Ward (170) each went 1-1 with one decision.
Heritage was forced to forfeit at 182 and 195.
In JV matches, Ricardo Rodriguez was 2-0 at 120. Enrique Rodriguez and Andrew Moore were both 1-0 at 113. Garrett Pennington was 1-0 at 145 and Dagon Posten went 1-1 at 113.
Heritage takes second on Saturday
Two days later, the Navy-and-Red loaded up the buses for Loganville for the Warrior Rumble, a 10-team dual tournament hosted by Walnut Grove High School.
Short-handed Heritage, still missing three starters and still having to forfeit a pair of weight classes, still won its pool with impressive victories over state powers Jefferson (45-25) and Wesleyan (46-21) to advance to the semifinals.
Heritage would defeat Class AAAAAAA South Gwinnett in the semis, 47-33, but fell to host Walnut Grove in the finals, 49-27.
Wingrove had a big day at 138, going 4-0 with three pins and one technical fall. Thomas (106) was 4-0 with one pin and Austin Palmer (120) also went 4-0. Moore (113) finished the day with a 2-0 record.
Stokes (152) and Brown (220) both were 3-1 with a pair of pins. Hughey (132) and Dax Akers (160) were both 2-2 with one pin, while Ward (170) was 2-2 with two victories by decision. Enrique Rodriguez (113) and Pennington (145) each went 1-1, while Johnson (126) and Oliver (HWT) were both 1-3. Heritage once again had to forfeit at 182 and 195 pounds.
Ringgold claims home win
The Tigers held off a tough challenge from North Murray on Thursday to score a 39-33 victory against the Mountaineers in Catoosa County.
Gage Keener (113 pounds), Hudson Moss (120), Brayden Raby (138) and Landon Eaker (152) all picked up first-period pins. Zane Rohrer (106) also had a first-period pin, but in an exhibition match after he won his regular match by forfeit.
Jordan Garnica (170) came through with a 12-11 decision. Levi Lowery (182) won his match, 7-0, and Matthew Wright (285) earned a 10-7 victory.
LaFayette splits at Coahulla Creek
Despite still missing a few wrestlers, the Ramblers were able to shutout the Rome Wolves, 60-0, on Thursday, but fell to the host Colts, 42-36, in the other half of the tri-match.
Pins for LaFayette against Rome came from Jonah Neal (152), Karson Ledford (160), Caleb Zwiger (170) and Hunter Deal (182).
Shelby Hall (113), Jacob Hamilton (120), Braxton Beavers (126), Mason Thompson (138), Gabe Warren (145) and Ethan Kinsey (195) all won by forfeit, while there were double forfeits at 106, 132, 220 and heavyweight.
Mason Thompson (145), Neal (152), Ledford (160) and Deal (182) all won by pin versus Coahulla Creek. Hall (120) and Kinsey (195) won their matches by forfeit.