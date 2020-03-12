The Polk School District seeks to take every precaution they can to avoid the spread of coronavirus and keep everyone healthy during this time. To that end, they are postponing a pair of registration dates already on the calendar for the coming weeks.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins said in a letter that postponing registration dates for Pre-K and Kindergarten students that were coming up in Cedartown next week and at the end of the month in Rockmart is being done to ensure the "health and well-being of all Polk School District students, employees and community members" in her March 11 letter posted on the district's website and Facebook page.
Both sets of registration dates coming up will be rescheduled for May, Atkins said.
"We will post new dates on the district website and Facebook page, as well as send home a flyer with all of our preschool children," her letter added.
She also thanked the community for their understanding and patience.
Check back for additional updates on May Pre-K and Kindergarten registration dates.