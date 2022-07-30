080322_CCN_DeCameronPorter.jpg

Ex-LaFayette Ramblers DeCameron Porter will suit up next season at Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee after spending last season at Middle Georgia Prep.

 Scott Herpst

After a season of prep ball away from home, former LaFayette High School basketball standout DeCameron Porter will be playing a little closer to Walker County next season.

The ex-Rambler recently announced that he was signing with the Cougars of Cleveland State (Tenn.) Community College, a little more than an hour’s drive from home.

