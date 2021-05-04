Prom and music go hand-in-hand. The soundtrack to prom or any celebration sets the mood of the evening and contributes to the memories students will create on the big night.
When people reminisce about their proms, the songs that topped the charts in their graduation years frequently serve as reminders of all the fun they had with friends, especially on prom night.
Various organizations track the hit songs year after year, but Billboard magazine is a leader in ranking top songs on the charts. Here's a look back at Billboard's chart toppers that peaked during prime prom season over the last 10 years.
- 2020: “Rockstar” by DaBaby
- 2019: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X
- 2018: “In My Feelings” by Drake
- 2017: “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
- 2016: “Cheap Thrills” by Sia, featuring Sean Paul
- 2015: “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson, featuring Bruno Mars
- 2014: “Happy” by Pharrell Williams
- 2013: “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke, featuring T.I. and Pharrell
- 2012: “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye, featuring Kimbra
- 2011: “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele
- 2010: “California Gurls” by Katy Perry, featuring Snoop Dogg
Music and memories go together. It remains to be seen what the most popular 2021 prom tune will be, but it will surely be one students remember for years to come.