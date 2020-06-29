The Cedartown Recreation Department has announced it is beginning to register players for fall sports.
Parents wanting their children to participate in sports at the recreation level this Fall have several offerings. As of now, the Recreation Department is having signups for tackle football and cheer (second through sixth grade), flag football and cheer (kindergarten and first grade), softball (ages 5-12), and soccer (ages 5-13).
Registration will be held at the Bert Wood Park Gym, 605 Lynton Dr., Cedartown, from 5-7 p.m. on the following dates: Tuesday, July 7; Thursday, July 9; Tuesday July 14; and Thursday, July 16.
Registration costs vary between sport and age group, but the price range is anywhere from $40 to $60 per child. The Cedartown Recreation Department accepts cash, check, or credit card.
A copy of the child’s birth certificate must be on file before the child is permitted to participate, so parents are encouraged to bring the birth certificate to registration.
For additional information, please email recreation@cedartowngeorgia.gov or call 770-748-7783.