Cedartown was well represented at the Class 4A Sectional B Track Meet on Saturday, with athletes stamping their passes to the state finals this coming weekend.
After having multiple athletes qualify for sectionals following strong performances at the Region 7-4A meet, Cedartown sent six girls and eleven boys to North Oconee High School in Bogart over the weekend.
Qiana Watson stole the show with the senior qualifying for state in each of the four events she participated in.
Watson took first in the High Jump with a 4-10 mark and finished sixth in the 200 Meter Dash, seventh in the Triple Jump, and eighth in the 100 Meter Dash to move on in each category.
Makayla Jordan came just shy of qualifying by finishing ninth in the 200 Meter Dash. The sophomore was 12th in the Long Jump and High Jump and came in 14th in the 400 Meter Dash as well. Cedartown’s 4x100 Meter Relay team of Lezlie Bates, Adreana Matthews, Gracie Parks, and Liyah Washington came in 14th also and failed to qualify for state.
Like the girls, Cedartown’s boys faced stiff competition at sectionals but were able to qualify for the State Track Meet in numerous events. The highest finisher for CHS was Patrick Gardner, who took silver in Shot Put with a mark of 46-6. He will move on to the next round along with Quan Dorsey who came in fourth in the 300 Meter Hurdles and fifth in the 110 Meter Hurdles.
CJ Washington is the final Bulldog advancing to state after finishing seventh in the Discus. Washington came in 13th in the 100 Meter Dash and fourteenth in the Shot Put.
Micah Arbuthnot came short of qualifying for state after coming in ninth in the Triple Jump, 11th in the Long Jump, and 13th in the 200 Meter Dash. Parker Bentley was 13th in the 400 Meter Dash. Khamarion Davis was 15th in the 200 Meter Dash.
The 4x100 Meter Relay team of Arbuthnot, Davis, Donald Knight, and Washington finished 10th and the 4x800 Meter Relay team of Dalton Benefield, Uriel Guzman, Brandon Ramos, and Will Statham came in 11th at sectionals.
Qiana Watson, Patrick Gardner, Quan Dorsey, and CJ Washington will now begin their preparations for the final event of the season. The Class 4A State Track Meet will be held this Thursday through Saturday at Hughes Mills Stadium in Albany.
Results from the Class 3A Sectional B meet at Atlanta’s Lakewood Stadium were not available as of press time. Rockmart athletes qualifying for the state finals will be available on the Polk Standard Journal website as soon as they are made available.