Robert Torline’s many years on the sidelines helping teach and inspire young minds has made him a familiar presence in Polk County sports, and his new role will allow him to continue that mission.
Torline is settling in as the sports coordinator for baseball and football with the Cedartown Recreation Department after having spent many years working with the Rockmart Recreation Department, bringing with him a plethora of experience in sports and recreation.
“I started volunteer coaching in recreation as a high school student in Madison, Indiana,” Torline said. “When I met my wife of 33 years, I was managing restaurants and coaching Little League Baseball in my free time in Warner Robins.”
Much of Torline’s background is related to coaching, a venture in which he has found plenty of success. When he moved to the Peach State, he earned the opportunity to start the new volleyball program at Temple High School. In a short amount of time in Carroll County, Torline was able to see the Lady Tiger program grow into a Final Four team.
Torline also led Rockmart’s volleyball program from 2008-2016 where he produced a ton of success for the Lady Jackets.
“Coaching has been a most rewarding life adventure,” Torline said. “The true accomplishments I have seen, though, have been in the lives of the athletes. Youth sports build character and being a part of that is big. When you have great parents and coaches with passion and compassion, you will accomplish some big things.”
Torline said that, with his background in sports, the transition to working in recreation only made sense.
“I’ve coached baseball, basketball, softball, and for more than 20 years I’ve been a volleyball coach, where I was selected a GHSA area coordinator,” Torline said. “When the opportunity to work in sports and recreation as assistant recreation director came, it was an easy decision to make it a career of a lifetime.”
Torline follows Jeff Hulsey to Cedartown from the eastern side of the county. Hulsey was named the new recreation director for the city of Cedartown in August 2020 after serving in the same role for Rockmart for several years.
Torline said he is excited about the direction Cedartown recreation is going and wants to see participation continue to grow.
“Our job is about developing coaches, supporting our volunteers and working with our high school coaching staff to build future successes. The goal is always to make a positive impact in our community, and to me that means that our sports programs are an enjoyable experience for parents, coaches and, most of all, the athletes,” he said.
The Cedartown Recreation Department entered 2022 with some big changes as they announced they will be the lead organization for Cedartown Little League Baseball as well as a new Challenger League.
“From what I’ve researched, Cedartown held one of the first Little League charters in Georgia. This year we will be transitioning baseball programs back to the city as we’ve reestablished our Little League Baseball charter,” Torline said.
The Challenger League, which will hold signups Feb. 1-28, opens up even more opportunities for parents and children with special needs to have the baseball experience.
“Little League baseball returning to Cedartown will give us the structure for developing skilled baseball players. Cedartown has deep roots in this successful national program and our next generation of players will be building on the successes of those before them,” Torline said.
Torline said he appreciated his time working with the Rockmart Recreation Department and thanked the community for the many years of service.
“I’ve been so blessed to know a great group of parents and athletes in Rockmart. You are my friends and have made such a profound influence in my life,” Torline said. “I appreciate your prayers and words of encouragement as I’ve changed my uniform to red and black.”
Anyone interested in the Cedartown Recreation Department can go visit CedartownRec.org or the offices at 605 Lynton Drive.