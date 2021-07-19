The time is now to start registering children for upcoming fall recreation sports as a wide variety of options are available.
The Cedartown Recreation Department is offering five different activities — tackle football, flag football, tackle football cheerleading, flag football cheerleading and soccer.
The fee per child for tackle football for ages 7-10 is $50, while there is no fee for children ages 11-12. Flag football for children ages 5-6 is $50 each, as is flag football cheerleading for 4-6 year olds and soccer for 4-12 year olds.
Tackle football cheerleading is for children ages 7-12 and is a $50 fee per child as well as a $100 refundable deposit. A child’s age is based on what it is prior to Sept. 1.
Registration is happening now online at cedartownrec.org or in person on specific days at the new offices of the Cedartown Recreation Department in the brick building located at 605 Lynton Drive in Northwest Park.
In-person registration will be available on July 20 and 27 from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on July 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last day to register either online or in person is July 29. A copy of each child’s birth certificate is required.
Visit Cedartown Recreation on Facebook for more information.
Rockmart’s recreation department is registering children for fall sports through Aug. 7 with flag football, tackle football, cheerleading and soccer available.
The cost is $60 for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling. A copy of each child’s birth certificate is required.
Registration is at the recreation department offices inside the former Rockmart High School gym at 815 College St. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The last day to register is Aug. 7.
Flag football is open to children ages 4-6, tackle football is open to children ages 7-12, cheerleading is open to children ages 4-12 and soccer is open to children ages 4-14. A child’s age is based on what it is prior to Sept. 1.
For more information and to register online, visit rockmart-ga.gov/SeasonalSports.aspx.
Both Cedartown Youth Baseball and Rockmart Little League Baseball will also be offering fall ball this year for kids who want to keep their skills on the diamond in shape.
Cedartown Youth Baseball was set to begin online registration for the fall season on Monday, July 19. In-person registration and tryouts will be on Monday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. at Northwest Park with the first games set for Sept. 13.
The cost is $60 per child, with the age groups being T-ball (3-4), 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-13. For more information and to register, visit cedartownyouthbaseball.com.
Rockmart Little League fall ball registration will open Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dean Field. The cost is $75 per child and includes a shirt and a hat.
Registration will continue each Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Aug. 21.
For more information visit Rockmart Little League Baseball on Facebook.