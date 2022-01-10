The calendar just flipped over to a new year, but the sound of the crack of the bat will soon be heard across the area as spring sports get underway.
Organizations in Cedartown and Rockmart are preparing by holding sign ups for youth spring sports now through the end of the month, and one program is under new management.
The Cedartown youth baseball program is now being managed by the Cedartown Recreation Department after several years of being an independent organization run by a community board.
According to Cedartown Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey, the CYB board voted in December to turn the program over to the city of Cedartown. Hulsey said the baseball program will be affiliated with Little League Baseball after several years of being a Dizzy Dean Baseball program.
Hulsey said while he is personally more familiar with Little League, the change will also allow more consistency when playing interleague games with Rockmart Little League Baseball teams during the season.
“CYB did have very good participation last year and did a great job of running the league,” Hulsey said. “When they made the decision to turn it over to the rec department we wanted to try something different that would help us get the numbers up more and make sure that everyone is playing by the same rules.”
Cedartown’s recreation department kicked off its youth basketball season on Monday, Jan. 10, with 21 teams, up from 13 last season.
“We’ve experienced huge growth in every program,” said Hulsey, who was named recreation director in August, 2020. “We are also always looking for volunteers to help coach all of our sports.”
In addition to baseball, Cedartown Recreation is offering youth soccer and girls softball for the spring season. Registration for all three is happening now through Jan. 31.
Registration is available online at cedartownrec.org or in person at the Cedartown Recreation Department at Bert Wood Park, 605 Lynton Drive, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The registration fee is $60 per child. The ages are 3-13 for baseball, 4-12 for soccer and 5-12 for softball. Anyone with questions can call 770-748-7783.
Hulsey added that they are also looking for people who would like to serve on the city’s Little League Advisory Board. Applications are available at the recreation department, and the deadline is Jan. 21.
The City of Rockmart Parks and Recreation Department is currently holding sign ups for spring softball as well, with registration going on through Jan. 29 at the recreation gym at the old Rockmart High School on College Street.
Sign ups are available Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ages for softball are 4-12, and the cost is $60 for the first child, and $45 for each additional child.
For more information contact the recreation department at 770-684-2706 or email EBrownlow@rockmart-ga.gov.
Rockmart Little League Baseball is holding sign ups starting Thursday, Jan. 13, at Dean Field. Ages are 3-16 and the cost is $125 per child with discounts available for siblings. Times are Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.