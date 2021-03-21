A brisk first day of spring welcomed young athletes and their families to Bert Wood Athletic Complex in Cedartown on Saturday as three youth sports programs joined together to mark the opening day of the spring sports season.
Cedartown Youth Baseball, along with the city of Cedartown’s youth softball and youth soccer programs, held an opening day celebration on Saturday, complete with a parade of teams, an opening ceremony, and the first games of the season.
Cedartown Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey said it felt so good to be able to provide an outlet for kids to play sports after not being able to host spring sports last year because of the pandemic.
“I know last year was tough for so many people, but I believe 2020 strengthened the city of Cedartown,” Hulsey said. “The children are our future. And my goal is not to just win championships. My goal is to build teams and create good members of our community.”
Lacee Landrum, who graduated from Cedartown High School in 2008 and played recreation and collegiate softball, threw out the ceremonial first pitch as part of the opening ceremony.
Landrum is a breast cancer survivor and a former standout for the Lady Bulldogs high school softball team.