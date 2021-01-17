For its first season in Class 3A, the Rockmart High School wrestling team is continuing to find success after success on the mats.
The Jackets’ most recent accomplishment came Saturday as they rolled through three of the classification’s most consistently strong programs to win the Area 4-3A duals championship at Adairsville High School.
Rockmart, which has lost only two duals this season, defeated Westminster 66-12 first before topping Greater Atlanta Christian 65-17 in the round-robin style tournament. Taking on the host Tigers in the final duals bout of the day, the Jackets won 54-24 to claim the title.
The win qualifies Rockmart for the Class 3A state duals prelims. The Jackets will host their preliminary quad meet on Friday at Rockmart Middle School starting at 5:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the state duals finals at Cherokee Bluff High School the following weekend.
Fan attendance is limited, with only two immediate family members per wrestler able to attend. The policy was enacted by the Polk School District last week in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the community.
Rockmart now has 33 duals wins this season. Prior to the area duals, the Jackets defeated Roswell (59-12) and Meadow Creek (72-4) on Wednesday.
In other action, the Cedartown High School wrestling team traveled to Heritage-Catoosa on Saturday for the Region 7-4A Duals and finished sixth.
In the consolation semis, the host Generals posted a 45-30 win over Cedartown before electing to forfeit the third-place match to Pickens.
Pickens finished the day by challenging Central for true second place, but dropped a 45-33 decision. Southeast beat Cedartown, 45-24, in the fifth-place match.