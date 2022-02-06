There is a large contingency of Polk County athletes set to make its way to Macon this week as both Rockmart and Cedartown qualified wrestlers for the state tournament over the weekend.
The top wrestlers across the state competed in their classification’s sectional tournaments on Friday and Saturday, with Rockmart traveling to Lumpkin County High School for the Class 3A “B” sectional and Cedartown going to Troup County High School for the Class 4A “B” sectional.
With the top six wrestlers in each weight class advancing to the state tournament at the Macon Coliseum this week, Rockmart had 11 qualifiers while Cedartown had five.
The Jackets had 14 compete at sectionals after winning the Area 4-3A traditional team title for the second year in a row. Out of the 11 who finished in the top six, seven reached the sectional finals and four came out sectional champions.
The numbers keep Rockmart in the running to try and defend their 2021 traditional team state championship this week in Macon.
Topping their weight class at sectionals were TK Davis (113 pounds), Izaeah Beavers (120), Nahzir Turner (152) and Jase Davis (285). Logan Opdycke finished second at 106 pounds, as did Hunter Wilson (145) and Jakamron Ammons (220).
Third-place finishers were Gunner Chambers (126), and James Murray (132), while Cameron Jenkins came in fifth at 170 pounds, and Bleu Winters came in sixth at 138 pounds.
Cedartown, which qualified nine for the state sectionals after competing in the Region 7-4A traditional tournament on Jan. 28, saw five of their wrestlers earn spots in the championship brackets for Macon.
Adam Payton was the top Bulldog at sectionals as he edged out a 7-6 win over Jonathan Daniel of Columbus in the 120-pound finals.
Fernando Cordova came in second at 126 pounds, and Jesus Navarro was the runner-up at 152 pounds for Cedartown. Peyton Holloway finished third at 285 pounds, and Gage Mason rounds out the Bulldogs’ state qualifiers after he came in fifth at 132 pounds.
The GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships begin Thursday. Both the Class 3A and Class 4A finals are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Friday.