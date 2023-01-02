Rockmart’s wrestlers win big at the 43rd Jacket Invitational

Playing host to one of the oldest high school wrestling tournaments in the state has given the Rockmart Jackets years of good memories of defending their home mats against some of the top talent in the region.

And in recent years it’s also given them the proper momentum to prove themselves worthy of another run at a state championship.

Rockmart’s Nahzir Turner (top) maneuvers against Trion’s Cohen Blaschke in the 175-pound finals of the Jacket Invitational on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Rockmart's Jase Davis (right) has his hand raised in victory after defeating Gordon Lee's Gabe Lowe in the 285-pound finals of the Jacket Invitational on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Rockmart High School.
Rockmart's Malachi Macedonio (bottom) maneuvers against teammate Eli Bowman in the 106-pound finals of the Jacket Invitational on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Cedartown’s Tony Walker (right) matches up against Coosa’s Landon Headrick in the 106-pound consolation semifinals at the Jacket Invitational on Thursday, Dec. 29.
