The Rockmart High School wrestling team is locked in for a shot at its third straight state duals title, and its performance this past Saturday only solidified its drive.
Hosting their portion of the Class AA state duals prelims, the Jackets left little doubt they are serious about competing for a state duals title as they dismissed Central-Macon and Berrien in dominant fashion.
The pair of victories puts them into to Elite Eight tournament, which will be held Saturday at Jeff Davis High School in Southeast Georgia. Rockmart won back-to-back Class 3A state duals titles the last two years before the school was reclassified as AA this year by the GHSA.
On Saturday, the Jackets defeated Central-Macon by a team score of 71-4 to start out. They then topped Berrien 74-3 to earn a spot in the final eight. Berrien had began the day by defeating Callaway 71-3.
Rockmart will see some familiar faces when it travels to Hazelhurst this weekend as two of the other three teams from Area 7-AA also won their portion of the preliminary duals bracket to earn a spot in the finals.
Model, the No. 2 seed from 7-AA, defeated Rutland 51-20 before edging host Cook 42-39. Murray County, meanwhile, got wins over Jordan and Eagles Landing Christian to get a berth in the Elite Eight after finishing fourth at the area duals.