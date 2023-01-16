The Rockmart High School wrestling team is locked in for a shot at its third straight state duals title, and its performance this past Saturday only solidified its drive.

Hosting their portion of the Class AA state duals prelims, the Jackets left little doubt they are serious about competing for a state duals title as they dismissed Central-Macon and Berrien in dominant fashion.

