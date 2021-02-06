The Rockmart Middle School wrestling team capped off its 2020-2021 season recently with a third place finish at its league tournament.
Held on Jan. 23, the Jackets had three wrestlers finish as individual champions, while several others placed in the top four of their respective divisions.
Eli Bowman won the 80-pound title, while Caden Alford picked up the 90-pound championship at the league tournament. Hagen Sharp won his weight class at 103 pounds as well.
Luke Clay, who finished second at 132 pounds, took Best Match honors from the tournament for his championship bout.
Coming in third place for Rockmart was Keith Warren (70 pounds), Evan Goulding (95) and Omarion Walker (118). Fourth-place finishers were Major Chambers (85), Gage Warren (189), and Treyson Manon (215).