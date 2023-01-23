Rockmart’s Hunter Wilson is showered by confetti while holding the Class AA state duals championship trophy after getting off of the wrestling team’s bus at Rockmart High School late Saturday night. Fans met the team as they returned from the state finals in Hazlehurst.
The Rockmart High School wrestling team poses for a group photo after winning the Class AA state duals championship at Jeff Davis High School on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Fans hold signs to welcome back the Rockmart High School wrestling team late Saturday night after its state championship win in Hazlehurst.
Certainty is not something coaches tend to subscribe to when it comes to their teams’ shots at championships. Rockmart High School wrestling coach Drew Lindsey didn’t when his team entered the finals of the Class AA state duals Saturday.
However, the Jackets worked to make him a believer.
After dominant performances throughout the season and the No. 1 seed in Saturday’s Elite Eight at Jeff Davis High School, Rockmart continued the trend and won a second straight duals state title by defeating Fannin County in the finals 47-22.
The team was met with a group of cheering fans when they returned to the high school late Saturday night, complete with signs and confetti.
“Going in as the number one seed there’s always a little bit of added pressure knowing that the number two seed is a team you’ve already beaten. You hope your guys are going to be locked in and ready to go. But wow, did they answer the call,” Lindsey said.
“All year long they’ve done what we’ve asked them to do. I couldn’t be more proud of the boys, the coaches and the commitment they put in.”
After capturing their third area duals title in a row and easily advancing past the preliminary round, Rockmart traveled to Hazlehurst and appeared to not miss a beat at the start of Saturday’s action.
The Jackets won every bout against Brantley County in the first round, finishing with a score of 74-(-)1 after a misconduct penalty against Brantley. Rockmart then topped Landmark Christian 62-12 to earn a spot in the finals against Area 8-AA champion Fannin County.
Rockmart had defeated Fannin 52-30 at a duals tournament in December.
After losing the opening match at 132 pounds, Rockmart reeled off wins in the next three bouts, including a pin in the first period by senior Hunter Wilson at 150 pounds to give the Jackets a 13-6 lead.
“It let our boys know that they weren’t just going to roll over and we told them that. They were going to wrestle and gave us their best effort. They’re a great team,” Lindsey said.
Rockmart held a 35-22 lead with two bouts left in the round when senior TK Davis pinned Landon Poole at 120 pounds to put the Jackets up 41-22 and seal the victory.
“We told the boys we didn’t have to do anything special. We just had to go out there and show what Rockmart wrestling is about. And we did that. It was a total team effort. It took everybody from the top to the bottom to make sure that we got this win,” Lindsey said.
“From the guys who have helped coach these kids since they were young, to our administration and our superintendent. Everybody has bought in for this program. And when everybody’s going in the same direction, it’s amazing what you can accomplish.”
Rockmart wrestlers finished the day with 21 pins and three tech falls.
Wilson and Nahzir Turner each had two pins on the day, as did heavyweight Jase Davis and 103-pounder Malachi Macedonio. Gunner Chambers had a pair of falls at 126 pounds. Tyler Malone (190) and Treyson Manon (215) also had two pins each.
TK Davis had the clinching pin in the finals and got technical falls in his first two matches of the day where he outscored his opponent by 15 points.
Rockmart will compete in a traditional tournament this weekend at Social Circle before preparing to host the Area 7-AA Traditional Tournament the following weekend.