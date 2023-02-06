Rockmart wrestlers load up at 7-AA tourney

Rockmart’s James Murray works to control Murray County’s Danny Ramirez in the 132-pound final of the Area 7-AA traditional wrestling tournament at Rockmart High School on Saturday, Feb. 4.

 Jeremy Stewart

High school wrestling teams across the state got to work over the weekend on the traditional portion of the postseason, and Polk County’s representatives are making sure to be counted among them.

Fresh off their second straight state duals championship, the Rockmart Yellow Jackets hosted the Area 7-AA traditional tournament on Saturday and had eight wrestlers earn individual titles while qualifying all 14 for this weekend’s state sectionals.

Rockmart’s Nahzir Turner (top) battles Haralson County’s Michael Hyatt in the 165-pound final of the Area 7-AA traditional wrestling tournament at Rockmart High School on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The Rockmart High School wrestling team poses with the Area 7-AA traditional team championship trophy after coming in first in the overall standings at Saturday’s tournament.
