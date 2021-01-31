Rockmart wrestling coach Drew Lindsey has spoken all season about the drive and talent of the young wrestlers on his team.
On Saturday, they made sure the rest of the state knew while they may not have captured the top team duals prize this year, they are putting a reservation on it for next season.
Battling against some of the consistently top teams in Georgia’s Class 3A, Rockmart went to the state duals championships on Saturday at Cherokee Bluff in Flowery Branch and finished third among the eight programs who advanced out of the classification’s super prelims.
Rockmart went into the season with all underclassmen wrestling on its roster until senior Galvin Millhollan returned from a football injury. The team went 33-3 in duals matches this season, concluding with its 3-1 record on Saturday.
The Jackets started the day with a 58-18 win over Hart County in the opening round but ran up against a talented Gilmer County squad in the semifinals, losing 46-21.
Knocked into the consolation bracket, Rockmart didn’t back down and topped Adairsville 54-24 before matching up with Sonoraville in the consolation finals.
Rockmart was down 30-18 in the fight with the Phoenix for third place but got on top with falls by TK Davis (106), Garrett Pace (113) and Gunner Chambers (126). Izaeah Beavers won by forfeit at 120 pounds to give the Jackets a 42-30 lead heading into the final two matches.
Sonoraville won the 132 match by fall to get within six points of the lead, but Rockmart got a pin from Hunter Wilson in the final match at 138 pounds to secure the duals win.
North Hall defeated Gilmer County 37-27 in the finals to claim its third state duals title in the last four years.
Rockmart’s wrestlers will now turn their attention to the traditional area and state tournaments, with individual wrestlers taking on the best in their weight classes. The Jackets are set to host the Area 4-3A traditional tournament this weekend.