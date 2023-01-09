It may be a new season and a new classification for the Rockmart High School wrestling team, but its winning ways are staying the same.
Hosting the Area 7-AA Duals on Saturday, the Jackets defeated the competition handily and coasted to their third straight area duals title in a row and their first since dropping back down to Class AA this school year.
The victory keeps Rockmart’s hope at a third straight state duals title alive as the Jackets move on to the Class AA state duals preliminary round this Saturday.
As area champion, Rockmart will host its portion of the preliminary bracket, with wrestling set to start at 9 a.m.
In the area duals, the Jackets took on Murray County first in the five-team bracket and went undefeated with a 77-0 final score. Rockmart then faced Model for the championship and won 63-15 to capture the title.
Model came in second after defeating Haralson County for the second time of the day, while Haralson finished third and Murray County was fourth. The top four teams advanced to this weekend’s sectionals.
Cedartown traveled to Heritage-Catoosa over the weekend for the Region 7-4A Duals but did not finish in the top four.
Rockmart’s portion of the bracket Saturday will feature Callaway, Berrien and Central-Macon. As the area champion in the group, the Jackets will first face Central-Macon, the No. 4 team out of Area 2, before taking on the winner of Callaway and Berrien to qualify for the state finals.
The GHSA Class AA state duals championship will be held Jan. 21 at Jeff Davis High School in Hazlehurst.