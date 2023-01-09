Jackets earn 3rd straight area duals title

The Rockmart High School wresting squad won the Area 7-AA Duals title Saturday with convincing wins over Murray County and Model.

 Contributed

It may be a new season and a new classification for the Rockmart High School wrestling team, but its winning ways are staying the same.

Hosting the Area 7-AA Duals on Saturday, the Jackets defeated the competition handily and coasted to their third straight area duals title in a row and their first since dropping back down to Class AA this school year.

