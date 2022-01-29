The high school wrestling postseason can play tricks on those who aren’t prepared to deal with it. But the Rockmart Yellow Jackets proved Friday evening that they’re nobody’s fool.
Less than a week after winning the GHSA Class 3A State Duals championship, the Yellow Jackets hosted the Area 4-3A traditional tournament with a dominant performance that reinforces their drive to win back-to-back state traditional titles.
All 14 of Rockmart’s wrestlers in Friday’s lineup advanced to the finals of their respective division’s bracket with eight of them claiming victory on their home mats for their final time this season to win area championships.
The team also won the area traditional team title by leading the points standings with 228.5 points. Adairsville finished second overall with 149 points.
“It was such a high on Saturday, you know, winning the state championship. Back at practice on Monday I told the boys not to be content, to finish the individual goals that you set. To be an area champion. To be a state champion,” Rockmart coach Drew Lindsey said.
“One of our goals is to be the traditional state champion, so we had to regroup. It was tough Monday because we were so excited, but, you know, we were ready to go. We were focused all week, and you saw that today.”
Among the eight Rockmart wrestlers crowned area champions six won by pin — Logan Opdycke (106 pounds), TK Davis (113), Bleu Winters (138), Hunter Wilson (145), Nahzir Turner (152), and Jase Davis (285).
Izaeah Beavers, who was one of four Rockmart wrestlers recognized during the evening as part of Senior Night ceremonies, dominated his opponent in the 120-pound finals and reached the 15-point threshold to earn a technical fall with a final score of 22-7.
Gunner Chambers won the 126-pound area title after denying his opponent any points in the finals and winning 13-0.
All 14 Rockmart wrestlers are moving on to the Class 4A “B” state sectional on Feb. 4 and 5 at Lumpkin County High School in Dahlonega. The top six from each weight class will then advance to the GHSA Traditional State Wrestling Championships in Macon on Feb. 10-11.
“We qualified all 14 guys. So that's always the goal this time of season. Survive and advance,” Lindsey said. “I’m just so happy for our guys. We'll regroup and get ready for next week at Lumpkin County.”
Rockmart has done little to dispel the notion that it is a contender to repeat as the Class 3A state traditional team champions, and Lindsey said they know there will be added pressure to perform well at sectionals to have as many wrestlers as possible qualify for Macon and earn points.
“We've had a target on our back all season. And we welcome that. We snuck up last year, and people weren't expecting us to win it, and we've kind of carried that into the entire season. So nothing's changed,” Lindsey said.
In the six division finals Friday where Rockmart’s wrestler lost, five came down to points with each of those being decided by two points or fewer.
Those Yellow Jackets who earned second place in their weight class at area are James Murray (132), Skylar Edwards (160), Cameron Jenkins (170), Tyler Malone (182), Justin Stokes (195), and Jakamron Ammons (220).
Beavers, Ammons and Jenkins joined teammate Tevin Ware during Rockmart’s Senior Night ceremony before Friday’s finals. Lindsey said it was tough to pick out a person who stood out during the tournament, but he mentioned the impact that Ware has had on the team.
“The people around the program, they know where he started and how far he's come. He didn't make the starting lineup tonight, but he's really the heart of our program and what this program is about,” Lindsey said.
“When you have eight area champions, you know that those are all great accomplishments. There are some first-year guys who were in the finals, moving on to sectionals. It was a team effort once again, just like we've been all year.”