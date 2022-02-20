From a solid all-around performance to ending a 10-year long drought, Polk County was well represented on the state stage during the GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships in Macon.
Taking place at the Macon Centreplex, the Class 4A and 3A tournaments saw 16 wrestlers combined from Cedartown and Rockmart high schools compete for the top prize over two days, Feb. 10 and 11.
In the end, Rockmart walked away with 10 of their 11 wrestlers finishing fifth place or better and three of them coming away with state championships. Cedartown, meanwhile, celebrated three wrestlers who finished in the top three of their respective weight class, with Adam Payton fighting to earn the Class 4A 120-pound title.
Rockmart’s TK Davis won the Class 3A 113-pound title, while his brother, Izaeah Beavers, won the 120-pound title, and Nahzir Turner won the championship at 152 pounds.
Davis and Beavers became the first pair of brothers to win state titles in Rockmart history while also going undefeated, with Davis going 48-0 and Beavers finishing his senior season at 61-0.
Davis defeated Gilmer County’s Carson Farist in the finals by a major decision with a score of 15-6, while Beavers defeated Franklin’s Kenly Eavenson by technical fall, outsourcing him 17-2 in the 120-pound finals.
Turner, who went 44-7 this season, took on Gilmer County’s Miguel Jacinto in the 152 finals and shut him out in the close 2-0 decision.
Gunner Chambers finished as state runner-up at 126 pounds, while James Murray (132), Bleu Winters (138) and Jakamron Ammons (220) all finished third in their weight classes. Fifth places went to Logan Opdycke (106), Hunter Wilson (145), and Jase Davis (285).
Overall, Rockmart finished the tournament with 184.5 points for second in the final Class 3A team standings and 5.5 points behind Gilmer County. It was a bittersweet ending as the Jackets had worked to win their second straight state traditional team title after winning both the area traditional title and the state duals title this season.
Still, Rockmart finished the season with a duals record of 45-1, giving them the most dual wins of any team in the state across all classifications.
Cedartown’s wrestling program got to celebrate an individual state championship for the first time since 2012 as Payton came out on top in the Class 4A 120-pound division.
Joining him on the podium were the Bulldogs’ Fernando Cordova and Jesus Navarro, who each finished third in their respective divisions. Cordova defeated Pickens’ Dylan Gonzalez in a 3-2 decision in the 126-pound finals, while Navarro took a 3-1 decision in the 152-pound finals over Madison County’s Matthew Bond.