The marathon that is the high school wrestling postseason continued last week, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited about it in Polk County.
The varsity teams from Cedartown and Rockmart both swept their state duals preliminary mini-tournaments over the weekend, earning both a spot in their respective classifications’ state duals championship bracket.
It’s Cedartown’s first-ever time advancing to the state duals Elite Eight, while Rockmart is looking to build on its third-place finish at state last season.
Things got started on Friday as Cedartown traveled to Thomasville after coming in second at the Region 7-4A duals.
The MatDawgs defeated Luella 58-22 before coming out ahead of host and Region 1-4A champion Thomas County Central 46-31 to go 2-0. Cedartown will travel to LaGrange on Saturday to compete in the Class 4A State Duals Championships.
Rockmart, meanwhile, hosted its state duals prelim on Saturday. The Area 4-3A champions made easy work out of their opponents, defeating Jackson 82-0 before topping Franklin County 72-6.
The Jackets are 40-1 in duals this season heading into Saturday’s Class 3A State Duals Championships, which is being held at Stephens County High School in Toccoa.
Rockmart’s lone duals loss this season came against Gilmer, which won both its area duals and prelim. It was unclear as of Saturday if the two teams would meet Saturday as the brackets for the state championships were not completed as of press time.