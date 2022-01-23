Since the opening weekend of the wrestling season, Rockmart High School’s wrestling team has looked forward to the day it could avenge it’s lone defeat in duals competition. And on Saturday, they got to do just that.
And what a time to do it.
Facing Gilmer in the finals of the Class 3A Duals at Stephens County High School in Toccoa, the Jackets came back from an 18-0 deficit to win seven of its next eight matches against the Bobcats and clinch Rockmart’s first ever duals state championship.
The team was welcomed back home Saturday night at Rockmart High School with a police escort and a group of students and fans waiting in the below-freezing temperatures to celebrate.
“One of our themes this season was sacrifice. We've been sacrificing since May,” Rockmart wrestling coach Drew Lindsey said. “You know, when we look back on this, it'll be the sacrifices that this team, this coaching staff, made to be state champions.”
Rockmart had advanced through to the finals by defeating North Murray 70-10 and Sonoraville 47-22. When it came time for the finals, the Jackets were paired up with Gilmer, which had beaten Rockmart at the start of the season.
But time and practice had been beneficial for Rockmart. With a duals record of 42-1 heading into the championship round, the Jackets got a burst of momentum when heavyweight Jase Davis managed to flip his opponent and pin him for his team’s first points.
“He started us off with a big pin,” Lindsey said. “The guys before Jase really set the table. They may not have won, but they didn't get pinned. All day long we only gave up two pins total. So that was huge.”
Rockmart’s run included pins by Izaeah Beavers at 120 pounds and James Murray at 132. As the wins began to rack up, the Jackets got closer to clinching the title.
Hunter Wilson then turned in a nail-biting performance at 145 pounds to top Gilmer’s Carson Bentley with a 7-6 decision, giving the Jackets a 13-point lead with just two matches left and a maximum of 12 points on the table.
After a long trip and a mentally tough day, Rockmart forfeited the final two bouts and let the celebration begin.
“When we got to the last match we knew that we just had to win one of the three, and Hunter sealed the deal for us,” Lindsey said. “I’m so super, super proud of all of them. It was a team effort all weekend. It's been a team effort all season.”
But this isn’t the end for the Jackets’ mat men, as the traditional wrestling postseason starts this coming weekend with area and region tournaments.
And Rockmart still has some unfinished business.
The Jackets host the Area 4-3A traditional tournament Friday with hopes of not just winning the area championship again this year, but also repeating as the Class 3A state traditional team champion.
Wrestling is scheduled to get started at 5 p.m. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the state sectionals on Feb. 5.