Jackets, Dawgs sending wrestlers to Macon

Cedartown wrestlers Adam Payton, Gage Mason, Zack Gray and Kooper Peek will compete in the GHSA Class 4A Traditional Wrestling State Championships this week in Macon.

 Contributed

There will be plenty of Polk County representation at the 2023 GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships this week in Macon as both Cedartown and Rockmart qualified numerous students for the tournament.

Wrestlers across Georgia competed in sectional tournaments on Friday and Saturday with the top six in each weight class earning a spot at this weekend’s championships at the Macon Centreplex.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In