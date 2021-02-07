Cedartown’s Mat Dawgs will have representation at the GHSA State Wrestling Championships this week after some battling at the Region 7-4A Traditional Tournament over the weekend.
Hosted by Pickens High School, the region tournament saw three Cedartown wrestlers earn a spot in the traditional state tournament at the Macon Centreplex this week, while another will set a new standard. The top three in each weight class advanced to state.
Bulldog Fernando Cordova won the region’s 120-pound title with a 9-5 decision over Jackson Warren of Central-Carroll in the division finals.
Freshman Carson Brooks (106 pounds) and junior Isaac Ritter (160) also earned berths in the state tournament as they both finished third in their divisions. Gage Mason (132) and Malik Blyden (182) both came in fourth.
Freshman Lezlie Bates claimed a spot in the GHSA Girls State Wrestling Championships. She is the first female wrestler from Cedartown to compete at state.
Bates will start wrestling Wednesday in the state tournament, with the girls’ semifinals and finals set for Thursday. Cedartown’s other representatives get started Thursday with the Class 4A semifinals and finals scheduled for Friday.