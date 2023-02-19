Cedartown, Rockmart have landmark performances at state wrestling championships

There were more than one hundred Georgia high schools represented at the GHSA Traditional State Wrestling Championships in Macon this past weekend, but the two from Polk County came away with some history.

The Rockmart Yellow Jackets put a cap on a flawlessly executed season by having six wrestlers win individual state championships and 10 finish in the top four of their respective divisions to propel them the Class AA team title.

