Continuing our series from last week, there are plenty of old NFL games to rewatch if you’re suffering from the sport-sick blues.
First of all, 28-3 will not be mentioned in this article past this paragraph. As far as I’m concerned, that game never happened. I still haven’t recovered, but if you’d like to relive one of the worst days in Atlanta sports history, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noLK78Hgq0A.
Another great modern NFL game was Super Bowl 42. It was 2007’s greatest pairing of David and Goliath. The undefeated New England Patriots, a team that had destroyed everyone in their path, took on the underwhelming New York Giants, a team that stumbled their way to the Super Bowl. This couldn’t even be a close game, could it?
David came to play that day. The Giants, thanks to a late catch via David Tyree (and his helmet), shocked the Patriots 17-14 in one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. You can watch that classic matchup at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1QkoOUEgyc.
Another great NFL game to go back and watch would be the Music City Miracle. The Tennessee Titans found themselves trailing the Buffalo Bills 16-15 with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter of their 1999 AFC Wild Card Game. As the Bills kicked off to the Titans, Tennessee tight end Frank Wycheck received the kickoff and threw a lateral pass across the field to Kevin Dyson. This allowed Dyson to sprint 75 yards to the end zone, giving the Titans a miracle 22-16 victory. This great NFL memory can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoE0VLUz00o.
Other great NFL games to watch:
1992 AFC Wild Card Game, Buffalo Bills versus the Houston Oilers: A 32-point deficit was no problem for the Oilers in their classic victory over the underperforming Bills. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NwCCrzarZs
1986 AFC Championship Game, Cleveland Browns versus the Denver Broncos: John Elway led “The Drive” in overtime to earn the Broncos a spot in the Super Bowl. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_EW5sJRKWk
2017 NFC Divisional Round Game, Minnesota Vikings versus the New Orleans Saints: Pressure creates diamonds, it’s as simple as that. Case Keenum’s heave to Stefon Diggs as time expired ended New Orleans’ season in the “Minnesota Miracle.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7g9v0BSsvA
1958 NFL Championship, Baltimore Colts versus the New York Giants: In “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” the Colts knocked off the Giants in overtime to win the 1958 NFL crown. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93O6qcubTVk