In these times, sportaholics are having withdrawals.
Personally, I find myself having the same problems. Yesterday, I saw two birds fighting outside and I smiled because at least then I was watching the Cardinals play. These truly are desperate times.
With that being said, if you find yourselves bored right now, it may not be the worst time in the world to go back and rewatch some of the greatest sporting events of all time.
If you miss college football, a definite game to rewatch is the 2013 Iron Bowl, aka the Kick Six game.
The game needs no introduction, but it's worth mentioning that Nick Saban versus Gus Malzahn in their first clash at Jordan-Hare Stadium. In a 28-28 tie, Alabama runningback TJ Yeldon steps out of bounds with one second left on the clock: just enough time for Buford product Adam Griffith - a Calhoun Yellow Jackets state champion alumni - to nail a long field goal for the win, right?
If only it was that simple for the Tide fans. Alabama’s kicking woes and Auburn’s big special teams play that night are well-documented, but there are several plays that have since been forgotten.
Not many remember that AJ McCarron connected to Amari Cooper on a 99-yard touchdown pass, the longest throw in Alabama history, that evening. Even fewer remember that Alabama had a shot to win the game with a field goal late (not that field goal), but rather went for it on fourth-and-one only to be stopped by Auburn freshman defensive end Carl Lawson.
I know I am missing more, but a game like this really deserves a rewatch.
The entire game can be viewed for free at https://youtu.be/c3vpETRvaNU.
As for the Bulldog fans in the area, I’d recommend rewatching the 2001 Georgia-Tennessee game.
Although the rest of the country may have forgotten, the Hobnail Boot game lives on in the hearts of Bulldog fans worldwide. No. 6 Tennessee- who had beaten Georgia nine of the last ten years- hosted the Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium for what was supposed to be an easy win for Volunteers coach Phil Fulmer.
Emphasis on, “supposed to be.”
UGA, led by first year head coach Mark Richt, found themselves up 20-17 late in the game. However, a 62-yard touchdown pass from Casey Clausen to Travis Stephens gave the Vols a 24-20 lead with 44 seconds left.
What happened next was the stuff of legends. Georgia, led by freshman quarterback David Greene, drove right through the Tennessee defense with ease. With ten seconds left, Greene play-faked before finding fullback Vernon Hayes in the end zone for the game-winning score.
In the pressbox, all-time great broadcaster Larry Munson belted, “We just stepped on their face with a hobnail boot and broke their nose! We just crushed their face!”
I am sure there are plenty of other big-time plays (and players, for that matter) in this game that have been forgotten by SEC fans. It would surely be worth a rewatch.
This game can be watched for free at https://youtu.be/GrpN4c5OhIU.
Other games to rewatch:
2011 LSU at Alabama- We know how the rematch went, so let’s enjoy how the first matchup went down. https://youtu.be/n5JhIUIP3bo
2008 Alabama at LSU- Nick Saban proves that his team deserves respect. https://youtu.be/XsxOpcrna7s
2007 Fiesta Bowl: Boise State vs. Oklahoma- A classic tale of David versus Goliath that will forever live in college football’s heart. https://youtu.be/4n-Vi2BIKNs
2006 Rose Bowl: Texas vs. USC- The original Game of the Century did not disappoint. https://youtu.be/MvDYCPoD3HQ
2014 Bahamas Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Western Kentucky- Skip to the fourth quarter. I promise it is worth it. https://youtu.be/oiUt8EAOPhI