The world is still dealing with the COVID-19 crisis as May closes and June is beginning and - for the most part - we are still without sports.
At the time of writing, Major League Baseball and their Players’ Association are at a standstill. The owners do not want to pay players for an entire season they didn’t play, while the players don’t want to receive lesser compensation than they signed up for.
For those of us missing America’s pastime, now would be a better time than ever to relive some of the greatest MLB and College Baseball games of all time.
Fortunately, Fox Sports South replayed the 1995 World Series a couple weeks ago. Anyone who didn’t re-watch the last World Series win for the Braves can catch every one of those games on YouTube. Therefore, this article will only focus on single games- rather than an entire series- that became an instant classic.
A great Atlanta Braves victory to look back on is Game 7 of the 1992 NLCS. Atlanta knocked off the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2, but you really only have to say two words: Sid slid. In crunch time, down 2-1 with runners on second and third, Francisco Cabrera- who had only 12 plate appearances all season- stepped to the play as a pinch-hitter. Shockingly, Cabrera shot a single towards Barry Bonds in left field.
David Justice scored with ease; the same cannot be said for 32-year-old Sid Bream, who was racing in from second base. The first baseman gave it all he had, “busting it” as fast as he could. If Bonds’ throw was on target, Bream is out and the game rolls on. But it wasn’t, and instead Bream slid in and was safe by one spike. The legendary Braves win can be viewed in full at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IElL-DZxwY.
One classic game to relive is Game 7 of the 2001 World Series. As you often have in sports, it was a great pairing of David and Goliath. The legendary New York Yankees come in riding high against the Arizona Diamondbacks in their fourth year of existence. There was no way the Diamondbacks could upset the Yankees, right?
Wrong. After winning the first two, Arizona dropped three straight at Yankee Stadium to fall behind in the series. They rocked New York 15-2 in Game 6 to set up a winner-take-all Game 7 at Bank One Ballpark. With the game on the line, Luis Gonzalez hit a blooper that shocked Mariano Rivera and New York, giving Arizona a 3-2 victory and a 4-3 series win. This was the rally of a lifetime and one game surely worthy of a revisit. It can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-hbjI81M8I.
Other MLB great games to watch:
Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, Chicago Cubs versus the Cleveland Indians: The Cubs finally end the streak. You’ll never forget where you were when this game happened. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CaDeppJDnU
Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS, Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees: The Red Sox overcame a 3-0 series deficit by winning four straight in baseball’s best rivalry. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ehw7iThgmU
Game 6 of the 2011 World Series, St. Louis Cardinals versus the Texas Rangers: David Freese tied it with a two-out, two-strike two-run triple in the bottom of the ninth. He then won it with a walk-off home-run in the eleventh inning. St. Louis went on to win Game 7 6-2, but that would have been impossible without this huge victory. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mszoQgVifPI
As for our college baseball fans, there are plenty of great old College World Series games to go back and watch. Future stars and legendary coaches can be found in the following games:
Game 3 of the 1994 College World Series Finals, Oklahoma versus Georgia Tech: This game was a classic pairing of two powerhouses not wanting to give up. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moGgvhncROc
Game 2 of the 2018 CWS Finals, Oregon State versus Arkansas: Just when you think the game is won, your defense misplays a foul ball. Then it all comes crashing down. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpmuH8XZrbc
Championship Game of the 2018 Oxford Regional, Tennessee Tech versus Ole Miss: This was the culmination of a fantastic Cinderella run for TTU. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBSVO89YYP8