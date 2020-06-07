In continuing our series from previous weeks, this week we will look back on some of the most notable NBA and College Basketball games of all-time.
Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals: Chicago Bulls versus the Utah Jazz- This is it. This is the pinnacle of basketball watching. It was the day that the world was shown that nothing- not even the flu- could stop Michael Jordan. With the series tied at 2-2, the Chicago Bulls needed a big boost from their stars to pull ahead in the series. MJ, who was diagnosed with a stomach virus or food poisoning, came alive in Utah. The Greatest of All Time accounted for 38 points in the 90-88 Bulls victory. This all-time classic can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbY5-0Q3Xyk.
2004 Regular Season Game: Houston Rockets versus the San Antonio Spurs- You can never sit back and enjoy a lead in the NBA. If you do, you can guarantee the opposition will make you pay for it. In this clash between two bitter Texas rivals, Rockets guard Tracy McGrady tallied 13 points in the game’s final 35 seconds. He helped erase a 76-68 deficit and instead gave Houston an unbelievable 81-80 come-from-behind triumph. The game, in its entirety, can be re-watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgw6j2CpRkE.
Other great NBA games to watch:
2001 NBA All Star Game: West versus East- Tons of NBA legends gave it their all in DC. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3AVXhRoG9c♦
♦ Game 5 of the 1976 NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns versus the Boston Celtics- This is one of the greatest NBA Finals games ever played, as it went into three overtimes. As a plus, you get to hear a young Brent Musburger call the game for CBS at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V79dfs_1sFo♦ .
♦ 2006 Regular Season Game: Los Angeles Lakers versus the Toronto Raptors- Lest we ever forget Black Mamba. Kobe Bryant’s 81 point game still stands as the greatest individual scoring performance in NBA history. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcVPLnR-c3g
Although we were robbed of March Madness this year, us fans can still look back at some of these all-time great matchups and still enjoy them.
2020 Regular Season Game: Auburn Tigers versus the LSU Tigers- You can never count out Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers. The Cardiac Cats erased a massive deficit in Auburn Arena to come back and shock the LSU Tigers back in February. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47EryuapkMM♦
♦ 2010 National Championship Game: Duke Blue Devils versus the Butler Bulldogs- In another classic matchup of David versus Goliath, this time Goliath pulled it off. The Bulldogs, led by Gordon Hayward, could not sink a last-second three pointer which allowed Duke to win yet another national championship. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtnnjR7jZlY&t=122s
Other great college basketball games to watch:
2019 Final Four Game: Virginia Cavaliers versus the Auburn Tigers- This game will always live in infamy due to controversial calls late. Though this one will still sting for Auburn fans like me, you cannot deny the greatness of this game. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0PcRSp0CTY♦
♦ 1992 East Regional Final: Duke Blue Devils versus the Kentucky Wildcats- This is widely regarded as one of, if not the greatest, games in college basketball history. Christian Laettner was one of the best villains in college basketball history, and this game sealed his fate as being the most hated man by the state of Kentucky for a number of years. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDNhnZb6hJA♦
♦ 2009 Big East Tournament Quarterfinal: Syracuse Orange versus the UConn Huskies- In one of the longest games in college basketball history, the Orange did just enough to topple the Huskies in six overtimes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9RgGPrCDyw