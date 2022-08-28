Cedartown volleyball is enjoying success under new leadership this season. Last weekend, first-year head coach Kina Teaford led the Lady Bulldogs to a first-place finish in the At the Rock Tournament’s Silver Bracket.
The longtime volleyball head coach is hoping that accomplishment is the first of many this season for her team.
“This is a very talented squad,” Teaford said. “They are a fun group to coach. They want to win and will do all that I ask of them.”
The veteran head coach comes to Cedartown after a great career in Alabama. Teaford, a product of Pleasant Valley High School in Jacksonville, Ala., played under Hall of Famer Sandy Hunter. She served as head coach at Ohatchee High School from 1991-2013 and won 15 area championships, five regional championships, and led six squads to the Elite 8 of the Alabama Volleyball State Championships. Teaford, who also coached basketball, softball, and track at Ohatchee, produced several Indian athletes that went on to play at the next level.
The Alabama legend is now coaching at Cedartown High School and has big plans for the Lady Bulldogs. CHS, which has had a plethora of success in recent years, has a relatively young roster this year. Teaford views this as a big positive for the program moving forward.
“We are young with only two seniors which makes it exciting about the future,” Teaford said, “but I am focused on this year and working hard to get better every day. The two seniors are special, and I want them to have a great and successful senior year.
“The sophomore class is the biggest class, so I look forward to the next couple years,” Teaford said. “There have been a lot of coaching changes in the past so I hope I can bring some stability to the program.”
Teaford pointed out that the biggest key early in the season for the Lady Bulldogs has been getting the players to believe in themselves. Cedartown plays a brutal Region 7-4A gauntlet, but the first-year coach thinks her squad could make some noise in 2022.
“I feel like we can make a big push in the second half of the season after we get some playing time under our belts and gel together,” Teaford said. I would at least hope we can make it to the second round of the playoffs, but I really want to do even better than that. I just want this team to play with confidence and have fun.”
In the long-term, Teaford said her goals are to establish a perennial power in Cedartown that is consistently solid. She also mentioned plans of working with the elementary and middle schools to start instilling volleyball skills in interested athletes.
Although the Lady Bulldogs have just two seniors on the roster, the upperclassmen have made a definite impact early in the season.
“Ansley Dulaney has stepped it up and has done an incredible job as a leader. She is a great defensive player and passer and brings a lot of energy to the team, at practice and in games,” Teaford said. “Aubrey Tanner is another senior and she can be a game-changer with her serve.”
With such a young squad this year, several underclassmen will have to step up as well. The good news is that Cedartown’s strength is their youth, and Teaford is excited about what the younger Lady Bulldogs bring to the table.
“Our two middles — junior Kendal Pace and sophomore Maryn Barrow — have been doing a great job in the middle and are both leading the team in kills for the season,” Teaford said. “We have two young setters in JoJo Payton and Carley Casey that have worked hard to get to a level that I demand. I was a setter in high school, so I have a tendency as a coach to expect a lot out of my setters.”
Cedartown has a deep roster this season, and other members of the 2022 volleyball squad include Camryce Benham, Jimena Escutia, Hayze Griffin, Jakhiya Johnson, Jaycie Johnson, Olivia King, Sylvia Martinez-Flores, Belle McClain, Blanche McCluskey, Isabella Mobley, Emireth Morillon, Elisama Pauc Roblero, Maritza Sejura, Selina Simon, Charli Todd, Amariliz Vail, Anna Vainri, and Asia Ware.
Teaford is assisted this season by Evie Blackmon, who coaches the junior varsity squad, and varsity assistant Katie Allen. She credits both with being a great help in working with their 24-player roster, as well as helping Teaford understand the culture of the community.
The Lady Bulldogs have started hot under the new coaching staff. After dropping some early-season contests to area powers Rockmart and Pepperell, they bounced back with a big 2-0 victory on Aug. 18 against Trion. One week later, Cedartown traveled to Pepperell and swept their matches against Gordon Central and the host Lady Dragons.
In Saturday’s At the Rock Tournament, CHS split a two-set match against Cass before falling to Murray County. They rebounded in a big way with a split versus a veteran Chattooga team to move to the Silver Bracket.
There, Cedartown swept Trion 25-23 and 25-21 to move to the Silver Bracket Finals. In the rematch against Chattooga, Cedartown dropped the first set 25-15 and responded with a 25-17 win in set two. Although the Lady Bulldogs fell behind 7-2 in the deciding set, they battled back against the Lady Indians to win 16-14 and take first place in the Silver Bracket.
The great outing in Rockmart comes just before Cedartown’s home opener this week. On Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs host Central-Carroll and Sonoraville for a pair of Region 7-4A showdowns. Action will start at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at CHS.
Cedartown hosts Coosa this Thursday before heading to Armuchee on Sept. 6 to take on Haralson County and AHS. After taking part in the Battle of the Counties on Sept. 10 at Armuchee, the Lady Bulldogs travel to Heritage-Catoosa for region matches against the Lady Generals and Southeast Whitfield on Sept. 13. A trio of non-region showdowns against Coahulla Creek, Johnson, and Pickens in Jasper will follow on Sept. 15.
Central-Carroll will host Heritage-Catoosa and Cedartown on Sept. 20 in two more league matches. Following a trip to Southeast Whitfield to play the Lady Raiders and Sonoraville one week later, CHS will enter the home stretch of the season with Oct. 1’s Woodstock Tournament.
Their penultimate home event will be three days later, as the Lady Bulldogs play host to Bremen and Northwest Whitfield. Cedartown heads to Rockmart on Oct. 5 and will play the Lady Jackets at home on Senior Night the next day.
There is no doubt that Cedartown volleyball has tough region and non-region schedules in 2022. However, Teaford is hoping that this can help her team be battle-tested and build a stronger program overall.
“I want to establish a winning culture, and I want the girls to walk away from the season and be proud of what they accomplished, and be proud that they are a Cedartown Bulldog,” Teaford said. “At the end of the day, it is just a game. I want to win, but most importantly, I want to help my players be the best version of themselves. It is about building relationships with the girls and helping them become strong, successful women. I want to build a program at Cedartown that the school and community can be proud of.”