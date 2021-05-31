One of Cedartown’s most intriguing track and field prospects in recent years is heading to the next level. After just one year of competing in high school, Qiana Watson has earned a scholarship to continue her track and field career at the University of West Georgia.
How did she do it? Well, for starters, the senior won the Region 7-4A 200 Meter Dash, took silver in the Triple Jump and 100 Meter Dash, and finished fourth in the High Jump.
Then, at the Class 4A State Track and Field Meet in Albany, Watson finished second overall in the High Jump and qualified for the other three events as well.
Her elite athleticism should come as no surprise to those who have followed Cedartown sports over the last four years. Watson is also a member of the Lady Bulldogs basketball team. Like senior classmate Keke Turner, Watson has been a starter all four years for a girls basketball squad at CHS that has qualified for the playoffs each of the last three seasons.
Qiana’s ability to jump passes, sprint down the floor, and convert layups showed flashes of these general track and field skills like leaping and sprinting, but surprisingly enough she never signed up for track until the 2020-21 season. Now, Watson’s life will forever be changed by the sport.
Watson will be heading south on Highway 27 to attend the University of West Georgia this fall. UWG track and field is a Division II program that competes in the Gulf South Conference and regularly produces All-Region athletes. In early May, head coach Ryan Bailey and his staff guided Nadia Davila (60 Meter Hurdles, 100 Meter Hurdles, High Jump) and Paishence Collier (Long Jump) to medals at the 2021 Outdoor Track and Field GSC Championships.
Three Wolves (Davila, Collier, and Brandi Boddy) earned All-Region honors for their efforts this season. West Georgia has earned 25 All-Region selections since 2015.
Looking at his star athlete, Cedartown girls track and field head coach Joe Colquitt is not surprised she has received the chance to play at the next level.
“Qiana had a sensational year at track,” Colquitt said. “We are so excited she has this wonderful opportunity, and we can’t wait to see how she does.”
Watson is expected to hold a signing ceremony within the next week. She is the fifth Cedartown Lady Bulldog in the Class of 2021 to commit to play at the collegiate level.
Softball standouts Carlie Holland (Snead State Community College) and Alexas Poole (Southern Union State Community College) have already signed, as have basketball phenoms JaNaza Hutchins (North Country Community College) and Keke Turner (Massasoit Community College).