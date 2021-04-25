After a strong showing at the Region 7-4A track meet last week, several Cedartown High School track and field athletes are advancing to the state sectionals.
CHS was able to clean up shop at the event held at Southeast Whitfield High School in Dalton. The girls finished third place overall in the region, while the boys’ squad took home second place.
The top four finishers in each event from the region meet advance to the sectional meet, so each of the following athletes will move on to the next round.
Sophomore Makayla Jordan finished first in the long jump, second in the high jump and 400-meter dash, and third in the 200-meter dash and will advance to sectionals in each category.
Senior Qiana Watson won the 200, was the runner-up in the triple jump and 100, and came in fourth in the high jump. The girls’ 4x100-meter relay team finished fourth in the region as well and will also move on to sectionals.
CJ Washington advanced to the sectional in three categories after taking second in the discus, third in the shot put, and fourth in the 100. Micah Arbuthnot took home silver in the long jump and triple jump, while Quan Dorsey won the 300-meter hurdles and finished second in the 110 hurdles.
Kamarion Davis (second in the 200), Parker Bentley (second in the 400), and Patrick Gardner (second in the shot put) move on to sectionals as well, along with the boys’ 4x100 relay team (first place) and 4x800 relay team (third place).
Bulldogs head coach Scott Worthington and Lady Bulldogs head coach Joe Colquitt will now turn their attention toward readying their qualifiers for the next round.
All qualifying Cedartown athletes will compete in the Class 4A “B” Sectional on May 8 at North Oconee High School in Bogart.
For every race excluding the 1600- and 3200-meter runs and the 4x800 relay, the first-place finisher in each heat and the next six fastest times from either heat will advance to the state finals.
For the other events, there will be one heat with the top eight finishers advancing to the state finals. For field events, prelims and finals will be held in all events with the top eight finishers advancing to state.
The state championships for Class 4A will share the same location as the Class 1A and Class 3A state championships, which will take place May 13-15 at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.