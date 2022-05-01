The Region 6-3A track and field championships returned to Rockmart High School last week as a two-day event. The host Lady Jackets needed just one day to assert their dominance.
In just the recent chapter in what has turned out to be a mini dynasty on the eastern side of Polk County, the Rockmart girls’ track and field team soared to their fifth straight region championship on Wednesday, April 27.
The Lady Jackets finished the first day of competition on Monday, April 25, with 80 points, well ahead of second-place Sonoraville with 47. Rockmart finished with 195 points, while the Lady Phoenix had a total of 142. LaFayette was third with 77 points.
Rockmart’s boys were in the middle of a tight race atop the team standings after Day 1, with both the Jackets and Coahulla Creek at 40 points each and Sonoraville holding on to 37. But The Phoenix separated themselves in the track finals on Wednesday, going to win 181.
While they didn’t capture the title, Rockmart’s boys did finish region runners-up with 154 points. Coahulla Creek finished third with 115.
Rockmart track coach Andre Clark and Rhett Parson were proud of how their athletes competed, with both the boys and girls each qualifying nine individuals and all four relay teams for this Saturday’s Class 3A “B” Sectional at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross.
“We look at both teams as being our teams. Sonoraville had three guys that went 1-2-3 in the hurdles, and we knew it was going to be tough to overcome that, but our guys competed. We had a lot of region champions, we had a lot of guys PR, so we can’t be disappointed when they gave us everything they had,” Clark said.
“And the girls are only going to get better, I’m telling you.”
The Lady Jackets were paced by their field athletes as Zori Williams. Cheyanne Jordan and Kenshyia Cole each won region championships. Williams shattered her own school record in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 2 inches, while Jordan covered 15-7 in the long jump. Cole cleared the high jump at 4-9.
Rockmart’s girls’ 4x800 meter relay team took first with a time of 11 minutes, 49.77 seconds, while the 4x100 meter relay team won the region title with a time of 50.83 seconds. Trillion Banks, meanwhile, won the 200 meter dash in 26.13 seconds.
“The sky’s the limit for the girls. I feel like in two years they could be a really, really good team that can compete against the top talent in the state,” Clark said.
The top four finishers in each event earned a spot at this Saturday’s sectionals where they will compete to finish high enough to qualify for the Class 3A state championships May 12-14 at Carrollton High School.
The Lady Jacket’s 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams each placed second, while Cole placed second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 100-meter hurdles. Paxton Kirby was second in the 1,600 meters, while Trista Landgren finished third. Landgren came in second in the 3,200 meters to qualify for both distance events.
Jordan took third in the 100 finals, and Williams came in third in the long jump. Brandie Jones took fourth in the high jump, Trinity Farmer was fourth in the pole vault and Aubrey Holiday was fourth in the shot put.
Rockmart’s boys’ 4x100 meter relay team claimed the top spot with a time of 43.58 seconds, while Tyshawn Johnson won the long jump region title with a leap of 21-2 and Grant Lisk bested the competition in the discus with a throw of 143-5.
Lisk also placed third in the shot put and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles to qualify in three separate individual events.
Second places went to the Jackets’ 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays, while the 4x800 meter relay team qualified with a third place finish. Johnson took second in the 100 and 200, while JoJo Haynes qualified with third place in the 100 and fourth place in the 200.
Izaeah Beavers claimed second in the pole vault, while TK Davis finished fourth. Cam Ferguson took third in the 400 meters, while Nyreon Cooper and Braylon Jones finished third and fourth in the triple jump, respectively.
Keenan Spearman rounds out Rockmart’s sectional qualifiers as he finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.