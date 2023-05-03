Local teams take momentum into state sectionals

The Cedartown High School boys' track and field team won the Region 7-4A championship at Southeast Whitfield High School on Tuesday, April 26.

 Contributed

Dominant individual and relay performances highlighted the efforts of both the Cedartown and Rockmart high school track and field teams last week at their respective region championship meets.

After two days of competition, the Cedartown boys’ team rolled to its second straight Region 7-4A title, while the Rockmart boys edged Model to win the Region 7-AA championship. Cedartown’s girls came in fourth in the 7-4A team standings, while Rockmart’s girls finished second at the 7-AA meet.

