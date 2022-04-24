Cedartown track had a strong outing in last week’s Region 7-4A Track and Field Championship meet. The Bulldogs finished as the region champions overall while the Lady Bulldogs sent several qualifiers to the Sectional Round as well.
According to the GHSA Constitution and Bylaws, the top four finishers of any event- individual or team/relay- at a region meet advance to the Sectionals. Cedartown cleaned up shop, sending a total of 23 individuals and six teams to the next round.
CHS’ boys squad finished with 18 qualifiers for sectionals in individual events, along with sending all four relay teams to the 4A Sectional A, which will be held in early May at Central-Carroll High School.
Donald Knight won the 100 Meter Dash and Demarcus Gardner came in third. Parker Bentley and Khamarion Davis finished second and fourth respectively in the 200 Meter Dash and will move on. Bentley also came in second in the 400 Meter Dash and will be joined at Sectionals by fourth-place finisher Drew Ledbetter. Uriel Guzman took silver in the 800 Meter Run while third-place finisher Dalton Benefield and fourth-place Daniel Sun qualified for Sectionals in the 1600 Meter Run. Benefield finished second in the 3200 Meter Run as well.
Quan Dorsey took gold in the 300 Meter Hurdles while Khamarion Davis and Demarcus Gardner, who finished second and fourth, moved on in the Long Jump. Davis came in second in the Triple Jump also and Ledbetter finished fourth. Demario Sims was a second-place finisher in the Discus Throw, and second-place finisher Patrick Gardner and fourth-place finisher Michael Gibbons qualified for Sectionals in the Shot Put.
Cedartown’s boys also won each of the 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 Meter Relay races before coming in second in the 4x800 Meter Relay.
Although the Lady Bulldogs were unable to replicate the dominate performance that their male counterparts had, Cedartown’s girls still had a phenomenal performance in the Region 7-4A meet. Five individuals and two relay teams advanced to the Sectionals thanks to their efforts in Dalton.
Lezlie Bates finished third in the 100 Meter Hurdles and fourth in the 300 Meter Hurdles and will move on in both events. Ava Christian came in third in the 400 Meter Dash as well.
Janeth Sanchez was Cedartown’s best finisher on the female side, taking silver in the Long Jump. Kaitlan Fields also qualified for Sectionals after finishing fourth in the Triple Jump.
The Lady Bulldogs had both of their long-distance relay teams move on, as the 4x400 and 4x800 Meter Relay squads came in fourth in the region meet.
After showing out at the Region 7-4A Track and Field Championships at Southeast Whitfield High School, Cedartown track now sets their sights on their next challenge: the Class 4A Sectional A meet. It will be held in Carrollton on May 7.