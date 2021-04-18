With the spring sports season winding down, some of Polk County’s top athletes worked to hone their techniques for the postseason Thursday, April 15, at the Polk County Track and Field Championships at Cedartown High School.

Both high school and middle school teams competed at Doc Ayers Field as Cedartown and Rockmart high school varsity squads prepared for one of the final times before they participated in their respective region meets.

Cedartown’s varsity boys’ team won the overall team title with 124 points to Rockmart’s 111 points, while Rockmart won the varsity girls’ title with a final tally of 129 points to Cedartown’s 91.

In the boys’ competition, Cedartown’s Quan Dorsey won the 400-meter dash in 53.73 seconds, while also taking the top spot in the 110-meter hurdles (17.38) and 300-meter hurdles (41.72).

Dedric Gibson led the way for Rockmart’s boys as the junior won the 100 in 11.49 seconds and the 200 in 23.29 seconds. He also took first in the triple jump with a distance of 42 feet, 10 1/2 inches.

Rockmart’s girls’ relay teams swept Cedartown to push them ahead in the team standings. The Lady Jackets won the 4x100 (52.54 seconds), 4x400 (5:12.50) and 4x800 (12:34.50) relays. Trista Landgren was the leading individual for Rockmart as she won the 1,600 (6:57.01) and 3,200 (15:36.41) as well as taking first place in the pole vault at 6-6.

Cedartown had standout days from Qiana Watson, who won the 100 (12.99 seconds) and the 200 (27.06), and Lezlie Bates, who won the 100 hurdles (19.74) and 300 hurdles (55.20).

Cedartown was scheduled to compete in the Region 7-4A Championships on Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 20, at Southeast Whitfield High School. Rockmart is set to host the Region 6-3A Championships next week, April 26 and 28.

Below are the first-place finishers in each event.

BOYS

100 Meter Dash

Dedric Gibson, Rockmart, 11.49 seconds

200 Meter Dash

Dedric Gibson, Rockmart, 23.29 seconds

400 Meter Dash

Quan Dorsey, Cedartown, 53.73 seconds

800 Meter Run

Uriel Guzman, Cedartown, 2:18.78

1600 Meter Run

Dalton Sprayberry, Rockmart, 5:16.85

3200 Meter Run

Leo Segura, Cedartown, 11:31.72

110 Meter Hurdles

Quan Dorsey, Cedartown, 17.38 seconds

300 Meter Hurdles

Quan Dorsey, Cedartown, 41.72 seconds

4x100 Meter Relay

Rockmart, 43.49 seconds

4x400 Meter Relay

Cedartown, 3:55.24

4x800 Meter Relay

Cedartown, 9:29.20

Long Jump

Tyshaun Johnson, Rockmart, 21-0

Triple Jump

Dedric Gibson, Rockmart, 42-10 1/2

Pole Vault

Izaeah Beavers, Rockmart, 8-0

Discus

CJ Washington, Cedartown, 133-10

Shot Put

Patrick Gardner, Cedartown, 43-10

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash

Qiana Watson, Cedartown, 12.99 seconds

200 Meter Dash

Qiana Watson, Cedartown, 27.06 seconds

400 Meter Dash

Makayla Jordan, Cedartown, 1:05.25

800 Meter Run

Sierra Fincher, Rockmart, 3:00.34

1600 Meter Run

Trista Landgren, Rockmart, 6:57.01

3200 Meter Run

Trista Landgren, Rockmart, 15:36.41

100 Meter Hurdles

Lezlie Bates, Cedartown, 19.74 seconds

300 Meter Hurdles

Lezlie Bates, Cedartown, 55.20 seconds

4x100 Meter Relay

Rockmart, 52.54 seconds

4x400 Meter Relay

Rockmart, 5:12.50

4x800 Meter Relay

Rockmart, 12:34.50

High Jump

Keyarah Berry, Rockmart, 5-2

Long Jump

Alexis Teems, Rockmart, 15-1

Triple Jump

Zori Williams, Rockmart, 31-11

Pole Vault

Trista Landgren, Rockmart, 6-6

Alyvia Hope, Rockmart, 6-6

Discus

Alyvia Hope, Rockmart, 84-11

Shot Put

Ansley Dulaney, Cedartown, 29-1

Aubrey Holiday, Rockmart, 29-1

Recommended for you