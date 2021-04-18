With the spring sports season winding down, some of Polk County’s top athletes worked to hone their techniques for the postseason Thursday, April 15, at the Polk County Track and Field Championships at Cedartown High School.
Both high school and middle school teams competed at Doc Ayers Field as Cedartown and Rockmart high school varsity squads prepared for one of the final times before they participated in their respective region meets.
Cedartown’s varsity boys’ team won the overall team title with 124 points to Rockmart’s 111 points, while Rockmart won the varsity girls’ title with a final tally of 129 points to Cedartown’s 91.
In the boys’ competition, Cedartown’s Quan Dorsey won the 400-meter dash in 53.73 seconds, while also taking the top spot in the 110-meter hurdles (17.38) and 300-meter hurdles (41.72).
Dedric Gibson led the way for Rockmart’s boys as the junior won the 100 in 11.49 seconds and the 200 in 23.29 seconds. He also took first in the triple jump with a distance of 42 feet, 10 1/2 inches.
Rockmart’s girls’ relay teams swept Cedartown to push them ahead in the team standings. The Lady Jackets won the 4x100 (52.54 seconds), 4x400 (5:12.50) and 4x800 (12:34.50) relays. Trista Landgren was the leading individual for Rockmart as she won the 1,600 (6:57.01) and 3,200 (15:36.41) as well as taking first place in the pole vault at 6-6.
Cedartown had standout days from Qiana Watson, who won the 100 (12.99 seconds) and the 200 (27.06), and Lezlie Bates, who won the 100 hurdles (19.74) and 300 hurdles (55.20).
Cedartown was scheduled to compete in the Region 7-4A Championships on Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 20, at Southeast Whitfield High School. Rockmart is set to host the Region 6-3A Championships next week, April 26 and 28.
Below are the first-place finishers in each event.
BOYS
100 Meter Dash
Dedric Gibson, Rockmart, 11.49 seconds
200 Meter Dash
Dedric Gibson, Rockmart, 23.29 seconds
400 Meter Dash
Quan Dorsey, Cedartown, 53.73 seconds
800 Meter Run
Uriel Guzman, Cedartown, 2:18.78
1600 Meter Run
Dalton Sprayberry, Rockmart, 5:16.85
3200 Meter Run
Leo Segura, Cedartown, 11:31.72
110 Meter Hurdles
Quan Dorsey, Cedartown, 17.38 seconds
300 Meter Hurdles
Quan Dorsey, Cedartown, 41.72 seconds
4x100 Meter Relay
Rockmart, 43.49 seconds
4x400 Meter Relay
Cedartown, 3:55.24
4x800 Meter Relay
Cedartown, 9:29.20
Long Jump
Tyshaun Johnson, Rockmart, 21-0
Triple Jump
Dedric Gibson, Rockmart, 42-10 1/2
Pole Vault
Izaeah Beavers, Rockmart, 8-0
Discus
CJ Washington, Cedartown, 133-10
Shot Put
Patrick Gardner, Cedartown, 43-10
GIRLS
100 Meter Dash
Qiana Watson, Cedartown, 12.99 seconds
200 Meter Dash
Qiana Watson, Cedartown, 27.06 seconds
400 Meter Dash
Makayla Jordan, Cedartown, 1:05.25
800 Meter Run
Sierra Fincher, Rockmart, 3:00.34
1600 Meter Run
Trista Landgren, Rockmart, 6:57.01
3200 Meter Run
Trista Landgren, Rockmart, 15:36.41
100 Meter Hurdles
Lezlie Bates, Cedartown, 19.74 seconds
300 Meter Hurdles
Lezlie Bates, Cedartown, 55.20 seconds
4x100 Meter Relay
Rockmart, 52.54 seconds
4x400 Meter Relay
Rockmart, 5:12.50
4x800 Meter Relay
Rockmart, 12:34.50
High Jump
Keyarah Berry, Rockmart, 5-2
Long Jump
Alexis Teems, Rockmart, 15-1
Triple Jump
Zori Williams, Rockmart, 31-11
Pole Vault
Trista Landgren, Rockmart, 6-6
Alyvia Hope, Rockmart, 6-6
Discus
Alyvia Hope, Rockmart, 84-11
Shot Put
Ansley Dulaney, Cedartown, 29-1
Aubrey Holiday, Rockmart, 29-1