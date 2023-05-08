Cedartown and Rockmart athletes earn the right to compete for state championships

Rockmart’s Cam Ferguson (left) gets the baton from teammate Rakaylin Glover for the final leg of the boys’ 4x100-meter relay during the Class AA “B” sectional at Rockmart High School on Saturday, May 6. The team finished second overall with a time of 42.73 seconds to earn a spot in the state finals this week at McEachern High School.

 Jeremy Stewart

The sample size of track and field athletes still in the running for a state championship got a little smaller over the weekend. A group of Polk County’s top performers are still in the hunt.

Saturday saw hundreds of high school track and field athletes compete across the state at sectional competitions in an effort to qualify for the GHSA championship meets. Rockmart hosted the Class AA “B” sectional, while Cedartown athletes traveled to Central-Carroll High School.

Rockmart’s Tyshawn Johnson (right) pushes ahead of Eagle Landing Christian Academy’s Jacque Holley in the boys' 100-meter dash during the Class AA “B” sectional at Rockmart High School on Saturday, May 6.
Rockmart’s Trillion Banks competes in the girls’ 100-meter dash during the Class AA “B” sectional at Rockmart High School on Saturday, May 6.
Rockmart's Lanear McCrary runs the 300-meter hurdles during the Class AA "B" sectional at Rockmart High School on Saturday, May 6.
Rockmart’s Ryan Mitchell clears the final hurdle during the boys’ 110-meter hurdle race during the Class AA “B” sectional at Rockmart High School on Saturday, May 6.
A group of runners start out in a heat of the girls' 4x800-meter relay during the Class AA "B" sectional at Rockmart High School on Saturday, May 6.
