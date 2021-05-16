Several Polk County athletes made the trip to Albany last week to compete in the Class 4A and Class 3A State Track Meet.
Even competing against the state’s very best, a few Cedartown and Rockmart athletes were able to shine at Hugh Mills Stadium.
Qiana Watson highlighted the event for Cedartown in the 4A competition. The senior track star qualified for state in four events: the High Jump, the Triple Jump, the 100 Meter Dash, and the 200 Meter Dash.
Watson tied for second in the High Jump with a height of 5 feet even and went home with some hardware. According to MileSplit, she did not compete in Triple Jump, and finished outside the required places in the 100 Meter Dash (13th) and the 200 Meter Dash (10th) to run in the finals race.
Quan Dorsey ran in the 110 Meter Hurdles and the 300 Meter Hurdles. As just a freshman, Dorsey finished 8 th in the prelims and seventh in the 100 Meter Hurdles Finals. He came in 10th in the 300 Meter Hurdles prelims and did not advance to the finals race.
Junior CJ Washington, a football star committed to Georgia, was slated to advance to state in the Discus. However, MileSplit reports that Washington did not take part in the Class 4A Finals.
Patrick Gardner, a sophomore who came in second in Region 7-4A in Shot Put, finished 13th in the Finals at the State Meet in Albany. Gardner again had the second-best result of any R7-4A contestant at state, as Ridgeland junior Logan Montgomery took gold in both the Shot Put and Discus Finals.
The Bulldogs, coached by Mike Worthington, and the Lady Bulldogs, coached by Joe Colquitt, each had strong showings at the Regular Season Meets, the Region Meet, and at the State Meet. Both squads return a plethora of talent in 2022 and will now begin preparing for another run to state.
Rockmart was paced by Jackets Grant Lisk and Lanear McCrary, who each took third in their respective field events.
Lisk broke the school record in the discus with a throw of 147 feet, 4 inches, while McCrary had a leap of 43-7 in the triple jump. He was joined in the top six of the event by teammates Mehiji Floyd (fourth — 43 feet) and Dedric Simpson (sixth — 42-1/2).
Keyarah Berry finished fourth in the girls’ long jump, coming in at 18 feet, 8 1/2 inches, while teammate Alexis Teems came in eighth at 17-6.