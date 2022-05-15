Several Cedartown and Rockmart athletes represented their schools well at last weekend’s GHSA Track and Field State Championships.
Rockmart competed in the 3A State Championships at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton while CHS took part in the 4A State Championships at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany. Between the two Polk County programs, a total of nine individuals and two relay teams placed in their respective events.
Beginning with Cedartown, the Bulldogs had five individuals finish in the top 11 in six different events.
Their top two finishers came from two standout juniors. Quan Dorsey earned a silver medal in the 300-Meter Hurdles and Patrick Gardner took fourth place in the highly competitive Shot Put finals.
Demarieo Sims came in fifth in the Discus Throw and Khamarion Davis was eighth in the Long Jump. Dalton Benefield took seventh in the 3200-Meter Run before coming in 11th place in the 1600-Meter Run finals.
Of the four boys relay squads from Cedartown that qualified for state, only the 4x800-Meter Relay team made it beyond the preliminary round. That squad ended up finishing ninth in their race in Albany.
Donald Knight was also scheduled to race in the 100-Meter Dash but did not participate, per MileSplit.
Rockmart’s similarly strong track program produced four individual finishers and one relay team that competed at the state level.
Tyshawn Johnson was RHS’s highest finisher, as he came in fourth in the 100-Meter Dash. Grant Lisk earned 15th place in the Discus Throw. Cam Ferguson was a second-place finisher in the 400-Meter Dash prelims as well but did not participate in the finals for that event.
Zori Williams finished 14th in the Triple Jump, whereas Cheyanne Jordan, a freshman Lady Jacket, was 16th in the Long Jump.
Rockmart’s boys 4x100 Relay Team had a solid showing in Carroll County as well. The Jackets came in sixth in the finals of their event.
These fantastic outings at the state’s highest level show that Polk County is a hotbed for track and field talent. With so much talent returning in 2023, both Rockmart and Cedartown should field extremely competitive track and field squads again next Spring.