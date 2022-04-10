Rockmart High School’s track team hosted the 2022 Polk County Championships on March 28 and some of the county’s best athletes were able to showcase their talents at the event.
Cedartown’s boys squad picked up a team victory at the meet after winning 12 of the 18 varsity events.
Dalton Benefield, a junior long-distance specialist, finished first in the 800-, 1600-, and 3200-Meter Runs. Quan Dorsey won the 110-Meter and 300-Meter Hurdles while Harlem Diamond was first in the 100-Meter Dash. Khamarion Davis and Juelz Davis took gold in the Triple Jump and Pole Vault respectively, and Patrick Gardner had the longest Shot-Put throw of the day.
As a team, Cedartown’s 4x200-, 4x400-, and 4x800-Meter Relay teams topped their counterparts from Rockmart.
The Jackets had six first-place finishes on Monday. JoJo Haynes was the quickest finisher in the 200-Meter Dash and Cam Ferguson finished first in the 400-Meter Dash. Dennis Sims had the best mark in the High Jump, Tyshawn Johnson won the Long Jump event, and junior Grant Lisk finished first in the Discus throw.
Although Rockmart finished second in three of the relay events, their 4x100-Meter Relay team was able to edge out the Bulldogs.
The Lady Jackets finished first in 11 of the 18 varsity events at the Rock.
Trillion Banks won the 100- and 200-Meter Dashes while Zori Williams had the best marks in the Long Jump and Triple Jump events. Trista Landgren was the first finisher in the 800-Meter Run and Paxton Kirby won the 1600-Meter Run. Trinity Farmer took gold in the Pole Vault, Lauryn Clark had the longest Discus throw, and Aubrey Holiday finished first in the Shot Put.
Rockmart’s 4x200- and 4x800-Meter Relay teams also won their events.
As for the Lady Bulldogs, Ava Christian had a first-place finish in the 400-Meter Dash and Yessica Perez won the 3200-Meter Run. Lezlie Bates and Maira Hayes finished first in the 100-Meter and 300-Meter Hurdles before Asia Ware had the best mark in the High Jump.
Both county schools have placed emphasis on building up their track feeder programs in recent years and this was evident at the Polk County Championships. In addition to the usual varsity events, both Rockmart and Cedartown’s middle school programs were able to put on a full 18-event meet on Monday afternoon as well. Cedartown Middle School’s boys team had 10 first-place finishes and Rockmart Middle School’s girls won 16 of the 18 events.
The varsity squads at CHS and RHS will continue to work hard as they head down the stretch of the 2022 season.
Cedartown travels to Darlington for a meet on Apr. 14 in what is expected to be their final tune-up of the regular season before competing in its region meet.
Rockmart will compete next in the Friday Night Under the Lights of Rome event at Barron Stadium on Apr. 15. The Jackets host the Region 6-3A Championships on Apr. 25.