Cedartown boys, Rockmart girls continue stretch at Polk County Championships

The top track and field athletes in the county went head to head the other week to once again determine the best of the best among high school and middle school students with Cedartown’s boys and Rockmart’s girls emerging victorious.

Cedartown Memorial Stadium was the setting for this year’s Polk County Championships, which took place on March 21, with both sides of the county well represented as high school athletes continued to push toward region meets scheduled for later this month.

Rockmart’s Lanear McCrary makes an attempt in the boys’ long jump competition during the Polk County Championships at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 21.
Cedartown Middle School’s Rohan Kent competes in the boys’ 100-meter hurdles during the Polk County Championships at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 21.
