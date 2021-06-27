Polk County has produced star athletes in many different sports over the past few years.
Natives of Cedartown and Rockmart have gone on to compete collegiately in football, baseball, softball, and basketball. However, one Cedartown graduate has made a name for himself in track and field and recently had the opportunity to try out for the U.S. National Team.
Tyler Blalock, a 2017 Cedartown High School graduate, competed on day one of the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday, June 18. The qualifying rounds were held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on the campus of the University of Oregon.
Blalock, a senior thrower at Kennesaw State, capped off a phenomenal season with a strong performance in the Pacific Northwest.
Of the numerous student-athletes from across the country that were invited to compete, Blalock landed a mark of 19.00m (62 feet, 4 inches) to finish 15th in the qualifying round of the shot put.
This comes as the culmination of a great career as an Owl for Blalock, who took home seven wins, claimed a gold medal at the ASUN Indoor Championship, and rewrote the KSU record books in the shot put in his senior season.
Although the Cedartown High School alum did not qualify for the Olympics, he still solidified his spot as one of the top throwers in all of college athletics.
Blalock showed improvement each year at Kennesaw State, taking his shot put personal best from 15.59 in 2018 to 19.98 as a senior.
In 2021, he finished with a mark of 56.82 in the hammer throw and 18.58 in the weight throw, with each of those marks serving as vast improvements from his attempts in previous years.